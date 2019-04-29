Aurora police investigating fatal stabbing at Sable Landing condos as homicide

AURORA | Aurora police began a homicide investigation Sunday night after a man was stabbed to death near the Sable Landing condo complex in central Aurora.

Police said officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. April 28 to the 14800 block of East Kentucky Drive in central Aurora on a report of stabbing.

First-responders found a man with a stab wound, police said. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the slain man after his family is notified.

Police had not made any arrests related to the killing as of about 8:45 a.m. Monday morning, according to Crystal McCoy, spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department.

However, “all involved parties have been identified,” police said.

Officials described the killing as an “isolated incident” and said investigators “are not looking for any suspects.”

Anyone who may have any information related to this homicide is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Jamie Krieger at 303.739.6113. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers typically offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.