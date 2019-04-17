Aurora man found guilty of murdering sister’s boyfriend in 2017

AURORA | An Arapahoe County jury on Wednesday afternoon convicted a 29-year-old Aurora man of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his sister’s boyfriend two years ago.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours before finding J’zell Gilbert, 29, guilty of second-degree murder, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Gilbert was convicted of killing his sister’s boyfriend, 34-year-old David Payne, in 2017.

Gilbert and Payne got into an argument sometime before 8 a.m. on June 23, 2017 in an Aurora home on East 13th Avenue near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, according to an arrest affidavit.

The two men were living in the house with several other members of the Gilbert family, including Payne’s 4-month-old child. The infant was in the home when the fatal stabbing occurred, according to court documents.

At one point during the spat, Payne swung at Gilbert, but he was able to avoid the punch.

Gilbert then stabbed Payne in the neck, back, chest and arm at least seven times using a pocket knife.

After the stabbing, Gilbert changed clothes and fled the home. Payne ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

A couple in their early 70s who lived next-door to the Gilbert’s home at 13005 E. 13th Ave. attempted to render aid to Payne as they spoke with dispatchers on the phone and waited for rescuers to arrive.

When asked who stabbed him, Payne responded “J’zell,” according to the affidavit.

Payne was pronounced dead at University Hospital about two hours after the stabbing.

Aurora police arrested Gilbert on an RTD bus near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road about four hours after the stabbing.

Prosecutors had levied a first-degree murder charge, but the jury convicted Gilbert of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The prospective sentencing range for second-degree murder is between 16 and 48 years, according to Migoya.

Gilbert is also facing a trio of sentence enhancing charges for being a habitual criminal that could significantly increase his sentence.

Gilbert has a lengthy criminal history in Colorado, having been previously arrested on attempted murder, marijuana and robbery charges, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Gilbert has continued to rack up charges while incarcerated at the Arapahoe County jail in recent years, records show. He’s accused of assaulting an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy in his jail cell in October 2017, according to court documents.

A week after the incident in his jail cell, Gilbert was accused of attempting to flee custody while getting a CT scan at Parker Adventist Hospital.

A decision regarding whether the sentence enhancers will be put into effect in Gilbert’s murder case will be made at a status conference set for June 3, according to Migoya.

If the court decides to impose the sentence enhancers, Gilbert could be sentenced to life in prison.