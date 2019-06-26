Aurora cops ask potential victims of suspected child predator to contact authorities

AURORA | Aurora police are encouraging potential victims of a suspected child predator to come forward following the suspect’s arrest earlier this month.

Denver police arrested Adrian Lyell, 41, on June 7 on an outstanding warrant for sexual exploitation and enticement of a child, Aurora police announced June 26.

Officials with the Aurora Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit had been investigating Lyell since December on suspicion he was inappropriately contacting a child online. Investigators determined Lyell had been repeatedly contacting an Aurora girl online, and later attempted to call her out of Grandview High School by impersonating her father.

School staff saw through Lyell’s ploy and refused to let the girl leave the school.

Police are unaware of any other children who may have been lured or contacted by Lyell, but authorities are encouraging any other potential victims to contact Aurora Detective Chad Roberts.

“This announcement is being made in case there are other victims that want to come forward,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Lyell is encouraged to call Roberts at 303-739-6164. Informants can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer monetary rewards for legitimate information.

Police also encouraged local parents to monitor what their children are doing online.

“Keep an eye on their internet activities, the groups they belong to and who they are messaging,” police wrote. “Talk with them about choices in who they message and what they share online.”

Lyell is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on July 10.