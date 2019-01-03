SCENE & HERD: Editor’s picks for week of Jan. 3

The Next Generation — Youth in Arts

The future is here, people. Come check it out. The Chicano Humanities and Art Council will host The Next Generation-Youth In the Arts, an art show dedicated to emerging young artists from Jan. 4-29, 2019.

The theme of this show celebrates the contributions that youth have made toward preserving and sustaining the 40-year legacy of the CHAC art community. The organization was established as a place where Chicano/Latino artists can have a venue to explore visual, and performance art and promote, and preserve the Chicano/Latino culture through the expression of the arts.

The first Friday premiere is set for 5 PM to 9 PM, Jan. 4 with DJ Mo; third Friday showcase will be from 5 PM to 9 PMm, Jan. 18, featuring an open mic for spoken word poetry. For more information on the art show call 303-571-0440, visit www.chacgallery.org/ or contact Lucile Rivera at [email protected]

Harold Pinter’s plays brought to life by Germinal Stage

Denver is one of the finest cities to find an abundance of theater in the Mountain West. The scene ranges from family-friendly to postmodern grit. Let’s just say Harold Pinter’s plays “The Collection” and “The Room” are not the former. Germinal Stage is bringing these one-act plays to the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus this new year. Germinal Stage’s production of both plays will satiate your need of infidelity, paranoia, and moral ambiguity until Game of Thrones comes back on air.

Tickets range from $17 to $25. Performances are at 7:30 P.M., Friday and Saturday and at 2 P.M., Sunday from Jan. 4 through Feb. 2. John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place. Germinalstage.com; [email protected]; 303-455-7108.

Museo de las Americas is getting ‘Astrological’

Museo de las America will showcase the mystical for its first Cultural First Friday (say that five times fast) of 2019. The event will offer plenty of activities to kick off the new year, including tarot readings for $10, Cerveceria CO beer, an interactive performance by Adriana Rondón-Rivero, tamales, and much more. Mercury may be in retrograde but the stars have aligned for a fun way to celebrate the arrival of 2019.

Free admissions. 5 P.M. to 9 P.M., Jan. 4. 861 Santa Fe Drive. Museo.org.

Jazz takes to The People’s Building in late January

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Denver has an outstanding jazz scene. Unlike Vance Joseph, jazz will not be leaving the city anytime soon. Aurora is getting in on this ever-growing scene with a concert hosted by The People’s Building.

Bands will include Jack Dunlevie Trio and Alex Heffron Group. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come support the bands and learn about the great jazz heritage of the metro area.

Doors open at 6 P.M. and show starts at 7 P.M., Jan. 27. $10 cover charge. The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave. thepeoplesbuilding.com; [email protected]

Viva la ‘Typewriter Revolution’

Like used clothing, typewriters hold a special spot in the heart of seniors and hipsters alike. That’s why the Buntport Theater Company is sure to put a smile on the faces of young and old alike with their loving tribute to the typewriter. In collaboration with Stories on Stage, “A Typewriter Revolution” is a show of stories and poems dedicated to the typewriter. In a meta turn of events, some of the poems and stories were written on a typewriter.

Finally, a show for both your art school dropout child and the geriatric parents you never visit.

1:30 P.M. and 7:30 P.M., Jan. 12. Tickets range from $15-$28. Su Teatro Cultural