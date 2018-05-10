MOVING FEAT: Kim Robards Dance set to observe its 30th year

AURORA | Any venture making it to the 30-year mark is a significant feat. When it’s a nonprofit artistic venture that’s celebrating three decades in existence, it should be considered impressive to say the least.

Kim Robards Dance is set to observe its 30th year on May 19, with a performance of four original works, including the world premiere of a new piece choreographed by the company’s namesake. The modern dance company relocated to the Aurora Cultural Arts District in 2013 after it lost its former home in Denver, and the studio hasn’t missed a step since.

“Three decades is a milestone and when I look back, I might not have believed (we’d still be here) 30 years ago,” said Kim Robards, artistic director and CEO for the company that bears her name. “I think we’ve been extremely fortunate and blessed to be able to create two to three new works every year, and hopefully add to the life of some budding dancers and seasoned professional dancers. To be able to provide a sense of what it’s like to live the life of a dancer.”

Robards’ company has toured across the country as well as the globe and received accolades far and wide. But the struggle of maintaining a nonprofit is real, and Robards is quick to point out how supportive the city of Aurora, as well as the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, have been in keeping the company alive.

“Every year is a celebration because every year I’m still doing this, I go ‘wow.’ It doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of struggles as a nonprofit,” Robards said. “But we’re still going strong. There’s not a lot of for-profit businesses that have lasted this long.”

The company’s location on east Colfax Avenue in the heart of the ACAD might have started from necessity when it lost its home in Denver. But the ensuing years has been both a boon to the company as well as the arts district.

“When they moved here, it brought something we didn’t have before,” said Satya Wimbish, an artist and president the ACAD Board. “It brought a new style of dance to the community.”

Just as impressive as the company’s three decades of performing is Robard’s own longevity as a choreographer and dancer. In a career that is often measured in years not decades, Robards is still out on stage with her fellow dancers, performing the intricate and emotive dances they craft together.

“She’s not just going to walk across the stage, she’s still dancing and being lifted and doing all the shows and that’s a true accomplishment. She has a way of working that promotes that type of longevity,” said LaRana Skalicky, a member of the company for 29 years and its associate executive director. “The fact that this company artistically is sustained by the original creations of one choreographer is pretty amazing. An orchestra has a repertory for many composers they work from, and many ballet companies have that as well. To have a single choreographer’s vision drive a company forward is a pretty amazing feat.”

While Robards has been the driving force for three decades, she is always quick to point out that the creation of the company’s pieces come from the collaboration between herself and the members of the company. She starts with a feeling, usually by reflecting on what’s happening in her life or the world at large. From there, she starts to think of a series of moves she wants to incorporate into the performance and then begins to work with the dancers to create what eventually becomes a full-fledged performance piece.

“I always tell them it’s not where I want it to be until I feel the goosebumps on my arm,” Robards said. “When I feel a detachment from the work, that it’s no longer mine, then I feel like it’s on its way and has the life I want it to have.”

If you go

Kim Robards Dance 30th Anniversary Spring Season

7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 19

At the People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave.

For more information, visit www.kimrobardsdance.org or call 303-825-4847