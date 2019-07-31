FLAMING ALASKA: Aurora’s Pride for All 2019 is a day at the beach

Summer is just heating up, and so, too, is the what promoters say will be the hottest and most family friendly pride festival in the state at the city’s biggest playground: the Aurora Reservoir.

Those wary of the massive crowds and zombie walkers of other pride festivities can kick off their pumps and relax for Aurora Pride. It’s going to be a day at the beach on Aug. 3, organizers say.

Parking, registration, details and more is at aurorapride.com.

Join Out Front Colorado and The Sentinel and sink your feet into the sand at the city’s third annual festival filled with food, beer, entertainment and fun.

The party begins at 11 a.m., and revelers are invited to come early. The event is free but you must go online to get a ticket to enter the park.

Pay attention to the parking suggestions so you can maximize your fun, organizers said. Carpool or take a Lyft to save on the $10 parking fee. There’s special parking deals and information for everyone at AuroraPride.com.

Reserved, shaded spots start at $125 and include a parking pass, two unlimited Beer Bust tickets and a cute welcome mini-cooler.

Attendees are invited to shimmy into their swim gear for a cool dip in the water, or rent water crafts like kayaks and paddleboards. We can also expect to see a variety of local and national performers, according to organizer Zander Oklar, who spoke with OutFront’s Kevin Assam.

“There were two main goals when putting together our entertainment schedule: to bring exciting acts in to get the community ecstatic about the event and to ensure that the performers are representative of the LGBTQ community,” Oklar said.

Local entertainers to be showcased include drag couple Evelyn Evermoore and Dustin Schlong, queen Victoria Paige Matthews, burlesque dancer Betsy Bootknocker and Denver DJs Blondetourage. The main attraction, however, is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 2, Alaska 5000. Her set should be wild, as she told Out Front writer Denny Patterson, even she doesn’t really know where her sets are going until she gets started.

The all-day event’s slogan this year is “For All,” which organizers have really taken to heart. Kids will have access to the beach and a shaded playground, a must for hot summer days. Members of CHEER Colorado will be joining the party to teach cheerleading classes. Best of all, bust out the mini-heels for Dragutantes, a non-profit started by a group of Colorado parents, led by drag mom Robin Fulton. They provide a platform for drag artists under 18 years old to express themselves onstage. Young and old are invited to watch and awaken the queen or king within.

The entertainment schedule is packed with non-stop action from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A day at the beach comes with plenty of food and festive drink options. A diverse menu provided by local food trucks will satiate any craving you may have.

If you’re in the mood to get crafty, online early bird pricing for the Beer Bust is still available. The $25 ticket will get you a collectable glass and free refills all day from Bud Light and Aurora’s own Dry Dock. If you’ve ever been to any public event ever, you know the price of alcohol can rack up quickly, and outside alcohol will not be allowed inside the park. You must be 21 years old with a valid ID to purchase this ticket.

The most important part of any pride celebration is to remember to have fun and leave your judgments at the gate. Wear as much or as little glitter as your heart desires.

“Aurora Pride is a great place to go all-out and be accepted. We will also still love you if you come in your normal clothes,” Oklar said.

IF YOU GO

2019 Aurora Pride Lineup

11 A.M. – 12 P.M.

DJ Evenflo

12 P.M. – 12:30 P.M.

RMSS Pageant Show

12:30 P.M. – 1 P.M.

Phoenix Choir

1 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.

Haus of Fishcandy – drag theater

1:30 P.M. – 2 P.M.

Dragutante – children’s drag show

2 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.

Drag Show

3:30 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Mile High Freedom Band

4 P.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Aurora Singers

4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Blondetourage – DJ set

5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Drag Show featuring Alaska 5000