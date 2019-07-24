FAIR GAME 2019: This year’s Arapahoe County Fair will feature a bit of everything for everyone

AURORA | You haven’t seen summer sizzle yet — it’s county fair time.

The Arapahoe County Fair kicks off July 25 and runs through July 28, at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, just east of E-470 on Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

If there’s a theme for this year’s summer festival, it’s “more.”

The 2019 fair will have something for everyone, as well as a slew of new events, including a Mexican Rodeo, Butterfly Festival, and Colorado Home Brew & Food Festival.

Tickets at the gate are $15 and cash-only. Tickets for kids under 36” are free, however. Additionally, parking is $5.

Admission tickets are guaranteed to give you bang for your buck — you’ll enjoy unlimited carnival rides.

New this year is The Mexican Rodeo, “una charreada,” which has all the showy style of Spanish bull fights but with a distinctly Mexican flair. Be ready for a virtual parade of colorful costumes, dancers, new and traditional music and all the pageantry and chudspa western rodeos dish up.

Events include bull riding, horsemanship, steer and horse roping, bareback stunts, roping tricks and more. Star of the music show will be the famous Banda la Revuelta.

“We’re thrilled to honor the Hispanic culture in our community with a charreada as part of this year’s Arapahoe County Fair,” Matt Bixenman, fairgrounds site manager said in a statement. “Rodeo fans will be blown away by the beauty and excitement.”

More? How about a unique Butterfly Festival. This display offers fairgoers a up-close look at 350 butterflies spanning three different species fluttering around visitors inside the exhibit space. Fun and education, the display illustrates the life cycle of the world’s favorite insect.

And proving they’re more for everyone, Colorado brew fans have their own reason to hit the fair. Homebrewers will strut their suds and offer tips and tricks to those curious about life with yeast. Or taste the good stuff from craft brews from any of 16 local pros at the festival.

Vote for your favorite brew and maybe win a prize yourself.

Of course there’s more of your favorite fair fare this year.

Midway, carnival rides, pie contest, woodworking, 4-H shows and contests, full-blown rodeo events, exhibitions games and, well, more.

“The Arapahoe County Fair is a time-honored tradition for families across metro Denver,” Bixenman said. “The skill and artistry in our Open-Class Competitions leave visitors in a state of awe which is probably why people come back year after year.” Advance purchase daily tickets to the are $10 when purchased online and before July 25. Day tickets are $15 at the gate.

For information, visit www.arapahoecountyfair.com.

Fair schedule

JULY 25

4 p.m. A.J Silverberg – Main Stage

4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pull

4:30 p.m. & 6: 30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ – Exhibition Hall Demonstration Area Mutton Busting Arena

5 p.m. 4-H Market Swine Show – Barn

5: 30 p.m. Boots, Not Suits- Ticketed Event – Exhibition Hall

6: 30 p.m. Chris King Band – Main stage

JULY 26

Noon: Mandolin Ranch Main Stage

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pull

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ – Exhibition Hall Demonstration Area Mutton Busting Arena

2 p.m. 4-H Alpaca/Llama Show – Livestock pavilion

2 p.m. 4-H Goat Pack Obstacle Class -Livestock Pavilion

3 p.m. Dock Dogs Show – Central Greens

3:30 p.m. So What Brothers – Main Stage

4:30p.m. – 5 p.m. Dock Dogs Show – Dock Dogs Show – Central Greens

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Craft Brew Festival- Ticketed Event – Exhibition Hall

6 p.m. 4-H Livestock Costume Contest – Barn

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dock Dogs Show – Central Greens

6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull

7 p.m. Kory Brunson Band – Main Stage

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

JULY 27

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Dock Dogs Show – Central Greens

Noon – 5 p.m. Home Brew & Food Festival – Ticketed Event – Exhibition Hall

Noon – Pee Wee Showmanship Entry – Livestock Pavilion

Noon – The Stanleytones – Mainstage

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pull

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.. 6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ – Exhibition Hall Demonstration Area Mutton Busting Arena

1 p.m. Horticulture & Floriculture – Exhibition Hall

3 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

3:30 p.m. Knot Rock – Main Stage

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

4 p.m. Livestock Sale BBQ – Livestock Pavilion

6 p.m. Livestock Auction – Livestock Pavilion

7 p.m. Richie Law – Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Sanctioned Rodeo CPRA Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday with slack on Friday night.

9 p.m. Mark Powell – Main Stage

9: 30 p.m. Fireworks

JULY 28

11 a.m. Dock Dogs Show

11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull

11 a.m. Sugar Ridge

Noon Quick Draw Milking Contest – Livestock Pavilion

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pull

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.. 6:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ – Exhibition Hall Demonstration Area Mutton Busting Arena

1 p.m. Dock Dogs Show

1 p.m. Horticulture & Floriculture – Exhibition Hall – Livestock Pavilion

1:30 p.m. Livestock Skillathon Contest

2: 30 p.m. Woodshed Red – Main Stage

3 p.m. Banda la Revuelta (to play during the Mexican Rodeo)

3 p.m. Dock Dogs Show

3 p.m. Mexican Rodeo

4:30 p.m. Dock Dogs Show

6 p.m. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts