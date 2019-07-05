It’s State lawmakers who changed your life 460 times this year. Enjoy.

You just might do that if you’re late on your rent and worried about eviction, if your apartment building has bed bugs, you stay up at night worrying about mining water pollution, or your local government officials have closed up your lemonade stand.

There were 460 state laws approved by state legislators this year, among the hundreds more bills that were pitched but spiked.

The 2019 Legislature had no shortage of big-ticket items grabbing headlines. Local control of oil drilling sites, a real red-flag gun control bill and a revamped sex-education law made it seem that’s all Colorado state lawmakers talked about. But there was much, much more. Many of the new laws remain obscure, until you run into something completely new. It could be the ability to buy car license plates on line. It could be new limits on campaign donations. It might be a ticket for parking in the wrong place. Many laws took effect on July 1, allowing the state to provide residents with a sort of Christmas in July package of how your life will change.

Weeks after state lawmakers gaveled themselves out until next January, you’ve read about what politicos and much of the media says what’s best.

Read on to see the rest in our easy-to-read highlights of what state lawmakers did to you this year.

SB19-165: Bigger parole board

This measure increased the number of people serving on the state parole board, which sets parole eligibility and conditions for convicts, from seven members to nine members on July 1. The new members must have a minimum of five years of experience in a related field.

SB19-170: Easing the criminal history of job applicants

This bill broadens “ban the box” — a practice that prevents employers from asking about criminal history — to a college applicant’s criminal and disciplinary history. State universities are now prevented from asking about an applicant’s closed criminal or disciplinary history at elementary, middle and high schools, or previous postsecondary schools. Colleges can, however, inquire about pending charges and convictions related to the most serious crimes, including sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking.

SB19-172: No imprisoning disabled people

This measure adds a pair of new criminal charges to Colorado’s books: false imprisonment of an at-risk person and unlawful abandonment. The bill makes it illegal to intentionally desert an at-risk person — legally defined as someone over age 70 or anyone living with a physical or mental disability — and keep an at-risk person locked or barricaded in a room under circumstances that could cause duress. It also outlaws restraining an at-risk person using chains, cages or other restraints. Lawmakers will appropriate nearly $140,000 to the department of corrections over the next three years to implement the measure.

SB19-175: Keeping your eyes off the road

This piece of legislation adds a new traffic misdemeanor to the Colorado statutes: careless driving causing serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user, including pedestrians, bicyclists, emergency responders, dog walkers and scooter users, among others. People found in violation of the law will have to take a driving improvement class, perform community service, pay restitution, and possibly have their license suspended for one year.

HB19-1262: Kindergarten — Free at last

The buzziest bill among Centennial State Mommy and Me circles finally cleared the state legislature in 2019, paving the way for 5-year-old and 6-year-old Coloradans to go to school all day long. Cosponsored by Democratic Aurora state Sen. Rhonda Fields, the measure creates the bedrock for Colorado schools to provide free, full-day kindergarten, which is not currently offered at all schools across the state. The bill appropriated more than $200 million to the state department of education and human services to implement the new programs.

HB19-1263: Lesser drug crimes for doing lesser time

Though it won’t take effect until next year, this new law will make possession of less than four grams of most Schedule I and II drugs, including heroin, cocaine, opium and a litany of others, a misdemeanor instead of a felony charge. Drug dealers however, will still be charged with felonies for crimes involving distribution. The bill is estimated to save the state nearly $10 million in the coming years.

HB19-1265: Snow passing the devil’s triangle

Be careful out there next winter, Aurora speedsters. This measure increases the penalty — moving from a Class B traffic offense to now a Class A traffic offense — for passing state, county or municipal snowplows driving in “echelon formation,” or diagonally behind one another.

HB19-1266: Second chance at the polls for parolees

As of July 1, parolees are now able to vote in Colorado. House Bill 1266 allows people on parole to register to vote and cast ballots. Officials with the division of adult parole will now also be required to inform new parolees of their voting rights, and how they can cast a ballot.

HB19-1267: Stiff fines for employers who stiff employees

Employers who fail to pay their workers wages totaling more than $2,000 can now be charged with felony theft. This measure bolsters protections against wage theft by equating the practice to standard, felony theft when the total amount exceeds $2,000. The measure also prohibits employers from filing chapter seven bankruptcy as a means of skirting potential criminal charges related to wage theft. The measure was backed by the state Human Trafficking Council as a means of combating labor trafficking.

SB19-176: Concurrent concurrence in school

It’ll soon be easier for Colorado students to earn college credit while they’re still in high school. This measure requires local education providers to inform students and parents how students can concurrently enroll in college courses. The state will also be required to create a website outlining concurrent enrollment opportunities across Colorado. All state school districts must provide concurrent enrollment opportunities by the 2020-21 school year.

SB19-177: More background checks for kid workers

This bill expands the number of professionals who must undergo criminal background checks before working with children, including temporary childcare workers from out of state, child care center workers younger than 18, and people living in a family child care home. The bill also allows the department of human services to access reports of child abuse and neglect for certain professional screening purposes.

SB19-179: More money for safer schools

This measure awards $1.1 million to the “enhance school safety incident response grant program,” which was created last year as a means of awarding school districts additional safety resources. The measure also moves up the deadline to apply for a safety grant each year by one month — from Oct. 1 to Sept. 1.

SB19-181: Control issues are a gas, now close to home

One of the more contentious pieces of sausage to emerge from under the Gold Dome this spring, this measure grants local governments, including the city of Aurora, significant autonomy over oil and gas operations within city limits. It also gives precedence to public safety, health, welfare and the environment.

SB19-185: Prostitution penalty pause

Another measure sponsored by Aurora lawmaker Sen. Rhonda Fields, this measure grants legal immunity to minors who have been victims of human trafficking and are later suspected of charges connected to prostitution. The measure will be reviewed for its effectiveness in five years.

SB19-188: Paid leave purgatory

Although discussions regarding full-blown paid leave in Colorado will have to wait until next legislative session, lawmakers passed a measure that will study how to implement paid family and paid medical leave in the state should such programs ever become law. Senate Bill 188 authorizes the commission of a third-party study and formation of a task force, both of which will look at how to implement paid family leave in the state. The measure comes with about $180,000 of state money to fund the project.

SB19-191: New ins for bonding out

This measure enhances criminal defendants’ ability to post bond and leave jail following an arrest. The measure covers a slew of bond reforms, such as capping bond processing fees at $10, and allowing defendants to post bond within two hours after bond information is issued by a court, among other stipulations.

SB19-200: Have beer. Can travel

Grab your Coors and your cowboy boots because the National Western Center just expanded its adult beverage consumption area. As of this August, visitors to the complex in Denver will be able to legally wander the premises with a drink in hand thanks to a recently expanded licensing exemption.

SB19-201: Colorado Candor Act

Known as the“Colorado Candor Act,” this measure allows for legally immune communications between patients and health care providers following “adverse health care incidents” that result in physical injury or death.The measure allows for health care officials and patients to speak with one another about botched procedures without the possibility of having the communications used against either party in future legal actions.The communications cannot be subpoenaed or entered into discovery.

SB19-202: Ballot aid for disabled Coloradans

This measure grants the department of state $50,000 to develop ways for voters with disabilities to mark their ballots.

SB19-220: High time for hemp

Hemp yeah. This measure grants the state department of agriculture some $500,000 to make sure the state is in line with the recent, federal deregulation of hemp as a Schedule I substance.

SB19-222: More for mental health

Various state agencies will receive cuts of a $371,000 pot to improve access to services for people who are at risk of being institutionalized. Principally, the measure incentivizes health care providers to accept Medicaid patients with some of the most severe behavioral health disorders.

SB19-227: Clean-needle sites at hospitals, opioid fight

This measure doles out nearly $660,000 to the state department of public health and environment to enact a cadre of policies to combat opioid use and overdoses. The measure aims to make opioid antagonists, such as naloxone, available at schools and any public facility that houses a defibrillator. The measure also allows licensed hospitals to serve as clean syringe exchange sites.

SB19-228: Millions for fighting opioid addiction

This sweeping measure provides nearly $4.3 million to multiple state agencies to combat the opioid epidemic. Among other stipulations, the new law will require certain providers to undergo additional training before they can issue prescriptions, and it will require the state board of pharmacy to develop warning labels for many opioid prescriptions.

SB19-231: Scholarships for juvie offenders

This legislation stipulates that the state department of higher education will receive $305,000 for college scholarships that will be given to juvenile offenders who were previously committed to the division of youth services and the department of human services. An advisory board will select the scholarship recipients.

SB19-232: Regarding filing complaints against candidates

Sponsored by Democratic Aurora Rep. Mike Weissman, this procedural measure makes law a series of standing rules implemented by the Secretary of State regarding campaign and political finance regulations.The bill outlines procedures for filing complaints against candidates who fail to disclose campaign finance data, as well as means for such candidates to fight such complaints.

SB19-235: Automatic voter registration

As of July 1, if you get a Colorado driver’s license, you also automatically get registered to vote. The state will spend $220,000 to automatically register new state residents who get a driver’s license as voters. People who do not wish to register as voters can opt-out of the automatic process by mailing in a form that will be sent to them by their local county clerk.

SB19-238: Pay hike for home health workers

As of next summer, this measure stipulates that workers who provide personal care or in-home services for a home care agency must make a minimum wage of $12.41 per hour. The measure also outlines additional training and oversight of these workers. The bill is financed by $5.6 million in state funds, and another $5.6 million in federal funds.

SB19-244: Capitol sexual harassment finale

Following a spate of sexual harassment allegations under Colorado’s gold dome in recent years, state lawmakers in 2019 created the office of legislative workplace relations, which will handle employee relations and complaints. However, none of the records drafted under that office will be available to the public.

SB19-245: Faster food stamps

This procedural bill allows the state department of human services to set a time limit regarding appeals hearings that arise out of the food stamp program. The time limit to file an appeal is five days.

SB19-256: DMV push for online miracle

This measure re-appropriates $1.2 million for the department of revenue to implement programs allowing for residents to register their cars, obtain vehicle titles or release liens electronically.

SB19-261: Lost and found cash

This measure allows the state to nab $30 million from the unclaimed property trust fund, which is composed of lost or abandoned assets from bank accounts, insurance payments, safety deposit boxes, and other unclaimed sources. The legislature used $25 million from the fund in 2009, and another $8 million in 2016.

HB19-1319: Tax breaks for ‘affordable’ housing builders

This measure is intended to buoy affordable housing offerings across the state by incentivizing developers, identifying state land that could be ripe for affordable development, and tweaking tax exemptions to make them more amenable for development.

HB19-1017: Mental health for poor schools

Known as the “Colorado K-5 Social and Emotional Health Act,” this measure adds mental health workers in up to 10 elementary or middle schools in high-poverty areas across the state. The program will be underwritten by a $43,000 appropriation in its first year.

HB19-1023: Foster kids behind the wheel

Sponsored by a pair of Aurora lawmakers, this measure makes it easier for foster children over the age of 16 to get driver’s licenses. The bill creates an exemption that allows for foster children to get their driving credentials without an affidavit of liability from a foster parent or legal guardian.

HB19-1025: Kinda ban the box

Sponsored by Democratic Aurora Rep. Jovan Melton, this so-called “ban the box” legislation limits an employer’s ability to ask about an applicant’s criminal history. The state department of labor and employment will receive about $40,000 to implement the new law.

HB19-1026: Fine time for fishing

This measure increases a slew of fines that can be imposed by the division of parks and wildlife, including a $35 fine for each fish illegally taken at one time. The bill also directs more of the revenues back to the division of parks and wildlife, and away from the state’s general fund.

HB19-1028: Medical pot for autism

This measure allows people with autism to use medical marijuana for treatment. As of December 2018, there were 86,641 people in the state’s medical marijuana system, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

HB19-1030: Adult sexting to minors a felony

This bill makes it illegal for people in a position of trust to exchange sexually explicit messages with children between the ages of 15 and 17. The newly defined crime — which can only be levied against people who are at least four years older than the children they are corresponding with — is a class 6 felony.

HB19-1001: Hospital billing transparency

The first bill introduced in the House this session, this measure will require hospitals across the state to provide annual expenditure reports to state lawmakers, outlining uncompensated hospital costs and other payments. The bill’s push was for transparency to patients.

HB19-1002: Principal interest

This measure funds a professional development pilot program for elementary and secondary school principals across the state. The state will give the state department of education nearly $293,000 for the program.

HB19-1004: Universal health care commiserating

Following campaign promises from Gov. Jared Polis, the state moved closer to creating a state healthcare option this year — but stopped short of taking the leap — with House Bill 1004. The measure instructs multiple state organizations to submit a proposal to state lawmakers regarding the implementation, cost and benefits of a state healthcare option. The study will require some $380,000 in state funds in fiscal year 2019-2020. State workers will present their findings to the legislature prior to the start of next session.

HB19-1005: Tax creds for young eds

Sponsored by a pair of Aurora lawmakers and former educators, this measure creates an income tax credit for early childhood educators who work at an eligible program or family child care home.

HB19-1006: Wild fire fighting

Sen. Rhonda Fields strikes again. This Fields-sponsored measure bolsters wildfire mitigation efforts, particularly within areas that interface with rural and urban communities. The state will give $1 million to the state forest service at Colorado State University for a forest restoration and wildfire mitigation grant program.

HB19-1007: Accounting for county candidates

Campaign limits are coming to county politics. This measure caps the amount various entities can contribute to county candidates as follows: $1,250 for individuals, $12,500 for small donor committees and $22,125 for political parties. This covers races for county commissioner, clerk and recorder, sheriff, coroner, treasurer and assessor.

HB19-1008: Career building on campus

Sponsored by Democratic Aurora Sen. Nancy Todd, this measure allows schools to use specialized grant funds — provided by the Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST, Act — to build career and technical education facilities on campuses.

HB19-1009: Boosts to substance abuse agencies

This bill grants $1.1 million to several state organizations to support people battling substance abuse. The measure expands a statewide housing voucher program, establishes an opioid crisis recovery funds advisory committee, and tightens certification requirements for recovery homes.

HB19-1010: Freestanding emergency healthcare facilities

This measure creates a new regulatory license which won’t be implemented until 2022 for freestanding emergency healthcare facilities. The measure is intended to curb a facility’s ability to impose emergency facilities fees without providing full emergency services. Clinics that serve rural communities or ski areas will be exempt from the new licensing procedures.

HB19-1013: Kiddie tax credit lives on

This measure indefinitely extends a child care tax credit for people who make less than $25,000 a year and have at least one child less than 13 years old. The tax credit can equal 25 percent of a parent’s total child care expenses in a given year, but no more than $500 per child, or $1,000 for two or more children.

HB19-1014: The final 86

Aurora foodies take note: this measure cleans up language and regulations regarding food inspection processes at restaurants. A restaurant can now lose its license if it is found to be host to an “imminent health hazard,” which can range from fires and floods to any “other circumstance that may endanger public health,” according to the bill’s text.

HB19-1306: Call of the while

The department of labor and employment will now have to annually present lawmakers with data on call center jobs and wages.

HB19-1309: Trailer indicators

Following a contentious year of negotiations over a mobile home park in Aurora, state lawmakers passed a slew of protections for owners and residents of Colorado mobile home parks through House Bill 1309. The bill requires the state to register and track mobile home parks, among other new regulations. The new measure also extends the time a mobile home owner has to leave their respective park following a court-ordered eviction notice. The measure comes with a $353,000 fiscal note.

HB19-1310: Resting restitution rules

This measure specifies that interest on restitution orders does not begin to accrue until a convict is out of the department of corrections or division of youth services, or over the age of 16. The bill also stipulates that for restitution orders issued before 2016, courts can now lower interest rates from 12 percent down to 8 percent.

HB19-1311: Weed world getting bigger

This measure spawned the institute of cannabis research at Colorado State University – Pueblo. The new institute — which will be formed without a fiscal note from the legislature — will research weed and make the results available to the public on a regular basis, according to the bill’s summary.

HB19-1314: Out of the coal

This bill creates “the just transition office” within the department of labor and employment. The new office will assist former coal workers in receiving benefits and education, as well as grants to areas that used to rely heavily on jobs in the coal mining industry. The office will net nearly $157,00 in 2019 and 2020 to get the new programs going.

HB19-1315: Second chances for juveniles

Sponsored by Democratic Aurora state. Rep. Dafna Michelson Jenet, this measure slightly bolsters legal protections for statements juvenile suspects make during interrogations and interviews with law enforcement officials.

HB19-1316: No dont’s for I do’s

This new law bans people under the age of 16 from getting a marriage license. People who are 16 and 17 and are seeking a marriage license must persuade a court to let them do so, and have a guardian sign off on the proceeding.

HB19-1318: Light on local election cash

Sponsored by Aurora Democrat Mike Weissman, the so-called “Clean Campaign Act of 2019” seeks to add transparency to local elections. The measure prohibits issue committees from knowingly accepting contributions from foreign agents and tightens some restrictions on large contributors. The measure comes with a fiscal note of about $42,000 for the secretary of state and department of state to implement the new procedures.

SB19-001: Substance-abuse battle, expanding program assisting medication

Pueblo legislators Sen. Leroy Garcia and Rep. Bri Buentello expanded the Medication-assisted Treatment Pilot Program to include counties in the San Luis Valley, which has been hard hit by the opioid epidemic. The program began in Pueblo and Routt counties to allow access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid-dependent patients. This bill, now signed by the governor, increases annual funding for the pilot program to $2.5 million until 2021.

HB19-1320: Community Benefit Accountability

HB19-1320 requires some hospitals throughout the state to complete annual reports about community health needs and produce a plan for implementation. Hospitals that will be required to do this either are part of the Denver Health network, University of Colorado network or is a licensed hospital with non-profit status. Each report must include community benefits, costs and where the hospital met — or didn’t meet — shortfalls in the previous year.

HB19-1320 requires some hospitals throughout the state to complete annual reports about community health needs and produce a plan for implementation. Hospitals that will be required to do this either are part of the Denver Health network, University of Colorado network or a licensed hospital with non-profit status. Each report must include community benefits, costs and where the hospital met — or didn’t meet — shortfalls in the previous year.

HB19-1321: On the DL at the rental desk

Renting a car in Colorado just got a little bit easier. You no longer have to present your driver’s license in person to the rental company. Instead, the driver’s license verification process can be done electronically.

HB19-1323: Less taxing for charitable sales

Currently, charitable organizations are exempt from being charged Colorado sales tax for “occasional sales” up to $25,000. This bill raises the limit to $45,000 and removes the requirement that occasional sales only take place for fewer than 12 days out of the year.

HB19-1268: Assisted living referral rules

With this bill, any entity referring a person to an assisted living residence will have to disclose any business ties with that assisted living residence and whether the entity is being paid for the referral. Not doing so could result in a fine by either a district attorney or the state attorney general.

HB19-1275: Open traffic records

This bill changes statutes related to sealing criminal records. These new statutes for record sealing do not apply to offenses that are only traffic related. “In addition, criminal justice record sealing is not eligible for a felony crime related to the victims bill of rights offenses,” according to the law.

HB19-1277: Code for success

The Colorado Department of Education will now have $250,000 each year to grant school districts until 2023 for computer science programs. These grants will be geared toward populations that experience high poverty rates, are in rural areas, are majority-minority and lack computer science education courses.

HB19-1279: Fire foamenting

Class B firefighting foam that has polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances will no longer be allowed in Colorado in most cases. Using the substances will be subject to a penalty. This new law also gives the state health department the authority to request certificates from manufacturers of the foam to ensure they are notifying sellers if the substances are in the sold foam.

HB19-1280: Child college savings accounts

Creating a college savings account now comes with a $100 claim. Lawmakers say offering the incentive to Colorado parents “increases state revenue (and) requires transfers to private 529 college savings accounts.” The $100 is considered “kickstarter” funds.

HB19-1282: New CASA rules

The Office of the Child’s Representative is now required to contract with non-profit organizations to support court-appointed special advocate activities and provide program funding. A formula to allocate money to local CASA programs will have to be established.

HB19-1327: You betcha

This fall Colorado voters will have the option to allow sports betting at casinos. If passed by the voters, sports betting would be decriminalized in May 2020. “The state will collect a tax of 10% on the net proceeds of sports betting activity to fund implementation of the state water plan and other public purposes,” according to the state.

HB19-1328: More for what’s bugging you at home in bed

Under this new law, tenants in rental units must submit the presence of bed bugs to their landlord, who then must inspect the dwelling to determine if there are bed bugs. If bed bugs are present, the landlord must also inspect nearby units to ensure they are not infected with the pests. All inspection and treatment costs should be paid for by the landlord.

HB19-1329: Tax-free fertilizer

In Colorado, products that are sold at wholesale are exempt from sales and use tax. Until now, fertilizer wasn’t included under that state law. But HB19-1329 includes fertilizer that is used in the production of agricultural products.

HB19-1332: Book talk boost

Library support services for people who are blind or physically disabled will get a $250,000 boost from the Colorado Telephone Users Disabilities Fund, which charges 4 cents per personal and business phone line in the state. The fund helps offset the cost of providing free phone calls to people with seeing or hearing disabilities, and will now help to provide a talking book library.

HB19-1334: No suicide pics

Known as “Lil’ Von Mercado’s Law,” this measure bans the posting or distribution of photos or videos of suicide attempts by a minor. The bill, spearheaded by Republicans Rep. Lori Saine and Sen. Vicki Marble, was set into motion after 13-year-old Von Mercado’s death by suicide in 2018. After his death, another boy downloaded the video of Mercado’s suicide and pressured five of Mercado’s friends to also attempt suicide.

HB19-1335: Wiping juvie sex offender records

Juvenile record expungement provisions got some housekeeping in 2019. The new law “allows class 2 and class 3 misdemeanor sex offenses to be expunged” and allows the court to decide if a juvenile with an expunged record should still have to register as a sex offender.

SB19-003: More forgiveness for rural teachers

To address the teacher shortage across Colorado, legislators revised the educator loan forgiveness program. Under the law, the program repays $5,000 for up to five years to qualifying educators in the state. With this legislation, 100 new participants will be allowed in the program.

SB19-004: More health care cost containment

This bill creates measures that are meant to address high health insurance costs in Colorado. It includes consumer protections and collective rate negotiations.

SB19-005: Could be what the doctor orders

The “Colorado Wholesale Importation of Prescription Drugs Act” now allows the state department of health care policy and financing to design a program that allows the state to import prescription drugs from Canada. Legislators appropriated $1 million for the program.

SB19-006: A simpler time

The Office of Information Technology will now have to solicit bids for a sales and use tax simplification system. Legislators are increasing funding to the office by $10 million.

SB19-007: Them, too

Colorado colleges and universities are now required to provide training and post information to combat sexual misconduct. A new Colorado law requires each higher education institution to adopt, review and update its sexual misconduct policies.

SB19-008: Beyond addiction

Legislators mandated that the Colorado commission on criminal and juvenile justice study how to file charges on drug-related charges, best practices on unlawful opioid distribution, and sealing criminal records for offenders of drug offenses. The bill also increases resources for drug-dependent inmates in county jails and prisons.

SB19-009: Rural teacher bait

A previous bill that allowed 40 stipends of $2,800 to rural educators has been updated to an unlimited number of stipends and a $4,000 limit per stipends. State staff believe the changes will result in a larger applicant pool and a more competitive program.

SB19-010: More mental health help in schools

School districts will see a change in available resources with the Behavioral Health Care Professional Matching Grant Program. SB19-010 allows school districts to now “use the funding to contract with a community partner for behavioral health care services, or to provide direct services by a school health professional through telehealth technology,” according to the bill’s fiscal note. $3 million from marijuana sales will help fund the bill changes.

SB19-011: Malt shop

Those who make, import or sell malt liquor will no longer have to have a dual license to do so. Previously, malt liquor was defined differently under the Colorado beer code.

SB19-013: MMJ for opioid addiction

Instead of being prescribed an opiate for a disabling medical condition, Colorado residents now have rights to medical-grade cannabis under SB19-013. The new law also lessens restrictions for some doctors who are submitting a minor to the medical marijuana registry.

SB19-014: Shoplifting biz busting

This legislative session added the crime of “organized retail theft,” which declares a crime has been committed if one or more person steals merchandise from a retailer with the intention to resell it, two or more people receive merchandise they know is stolen or is an agent for a group of people to steal merchandise.

SB19-030: Do over please

A new law allows a defendant who pleads guilty and then has that plea withdrawn an opportunity to petition the court to vacate that plea for not being properly advised. The motion can be filed at any time if the defendant is suffering adverse immigration consequences or the guilty plea was obtained without proper advisement.

SB19-032: Hazmat rules

This bill allows a public highway authority, such as the E-470 authority, the ability to petition the state for designating a hazardous materials route. Prior to this legislation only municipalities could do that.

SB19-036: It’s a date

A new law creates a program that sends reminders to criminal defendants about their court dates. The goal of the program is to prevent people from being jailed solely for not making a court appearance.

SB19-039: Beyond bus borders

This bill changes the language regarding interdistrict transportation of students back to its original language because it was declared void by a Colorado court. School district can return to allowing transportation to a student in an adjacent school district, or reimbursement a parent or guardian for the cost to transport that student.

SB19-042: Winner takes all

Colorado has now entered into an agreement with any state that has, or will, want to elect the president by national popular vote, and not through the electoral college. This particular law has launched recall discussions for some lawmakers.

SB19-043: More judges

Judicial districts will be getting more judges, thanks to a new Colorado state law. The number of judges in the first, eighth, tenth, 13th, 17th, 18th and 21st districts will grow by one, and the fourth and nineteenth judicial districts will now have two additional judges. There will be four additional judges in the second district.

SB19-049: Going back on who knew what and when

The statute of limitations for failing to report child abuse has been extended from 18 months to three years. The law kicks into effect when a mandatory reporter “has reasonable cause to know or suspect that a child has been subject to unlawful sexual behavior or who has observed the child being subjected to circumstances or conditions that would reasonably result in unlawful sexual behavior.” The law was prompted by a Cherry Creek schools case.

SB19-059: Automatic advance for smart kids

A new grant is available to Colorado school districts if they implement an automatic enrollment program for students eligible for advanced courses. While students would have to meet certain requirements to be automatically enrolled in these courses, a parent could still remove the student from the class.

SB19-063: Day care shortages

Legislators want to know more about why there are shortages in day care options for parents in Colorado. The report, to be completed by the department of human services and the early childhood leadership commission, is due back to the legislator by the end of the year.

SB19-068: Expand Disclosure Electioneering Communications

This bill broadened the definition of “electioneering communication” to include “certain communication that unambiguously refers to a candidate that is disseminated to the public within 30 days before a primary election or within 60 days before a general election.” The new law also requires disclosures for people who spend more than $1,000 on those electioneering communications.

SB19-069: Licensing changes for private schools

This bill expanded and clarified that private schools in Colorado could implement “alternative licensure programs for teachers and principals who do not hold professional licenses.” That language was already clear for public schools and charter schools.

SB19-071: Kid talk about sex assault

This bill now allows some child hearsay in court cases regarding sex assault. The admission will be allowed if the child is believed to be the victim of the crime or the child describes “all or part of an offense of unlawful sexual behavior.”

SB19-072: Bill Of Rights Protected Person Under Guardianship

People who are protected through a guardianship now have a bill of rights. Those people now have a right to an attorney, be “granted the greatest degree of freedom possible,” and have family members speak on their behalf over any issues of concern.

SB19-077: Charging up for electric cars

Public utilities in Colorado now have a process through the Public Utilities Commission to help recover the cost for infrastructure needed for electric cars. The new process created by the bill asks public utilities to apply to be provided the service.

SB19-078:Net neutrality for Colorado

Through this bill, internet service providers in Colorado must follow laws that honor net neutrality. This means no paid prioritization, blocking lawful content or regulating network traffic.

SB19-080: Epidemic planning

This bill repealed an outdated piece of state statute that requires regional trauma councils and managed care organizations to have a plan in place in case of an emergency epidemic.

SB19-085: Wage equality work

The “Equal Pay for Equal Work Act” modifies wage discrimination laws. Through the bill, employers will now have to make a reasonable effort to notify employees of promotion opportunities and include a compensation range in all job listings.

SB19-090: Rent your car rules

Renting your car to another person for a fee now comes with some requirements. Renters must now keep certain records, verify driver’s licenses and ensure the car is insured.

SB19-091: Officer-involved shooting support

Law enforcement agencies must now implement programs that support officers who are involved in a shooting or use fatal force. A grant is available through this legislation.

SB19-096: Climate notes on legislation

Colorado will now collect greenhouse gas emissions data to direct related policy in the future. A draft rule to address the emissions by July 1, 2020, is also now required under state law.

SB19-100: Revenge porn punishment

The “Uniform Civil Remedies for Unauthorized Disclosure of Intimate Images Act” essentially bans revenge porn, or the sharing of unauthorized intimate images. Committing the act could land a person with a fine up to $10,000.

SB19-103: Making kiddie lemonade out of city sourpusses

Minors operating temporary businesses, such as lemonade stands, no longer have to obtain a permit from their local government. While this may lessen revenues for local governments, it’s not expected to have a major impact.

SB19-108: Juvie justice jury

This bill created the Juvenile Justice Reform Committee, which will help determine the placement of youth offenders in the criminal justice system. The committee, made up of 26 members, will have mental health, risk and diversion assessment tools to help guide those decisions.

SB19-129: Online school reporting

Online schools that span school districts in Colorado will now have to collect specific data, including enrollment data, biannually. Those reports must then be turned into state lawmakers.

SB19-142: Hard luck for cider makers

Hard cider is no longer considered wine in Colorado. The new law also prohibits a wine-related excise tax be tacked on to produce used in making hard cider.

SB19-143: Prison crowding means more parolees

A new law aimed at alleviating prison overcrowding in Colorado changes certain rules to free up space; if the Department of Corrections vacancy rate falls below 2 percent for 30 consecutive days, the state can start reviewing certain inmates for release. This new law triggers that review process at 3 percent vacancy. This bill also made some changes to paroling standards.

SB19-144: Signal bye for motorcycle riders

New law allows motorcycles to go through an intersection where the traffic signal is not operating or remain a steady red or yellow through several cycles. State workers don’t assume the bill will have any impact on courts across the state.

HB19-1031: Two top docs for kids using medical marijuana

Previously, a minor medical marijuana patient could only have one primary caregiver, an adult – often a parent – who is charged with protecting the minor’s wellbeing. The bill now allows a minor to have two primary caregivers to include both of a minor’s parents if needed.

HB19-1032: Sex ed for everyone

One of the more controversial bills this session, HB 1032 requires school districts that provide sexual health education to abide by state standards that emphasize consent and information for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. The measure allows any parent to keep their child out of the training.

HB19-1033: Teen tobacco trouble

This new law allows for both cities and counties to enact laws restricting sales of nicotine products – such as cigarettes and vaporizers – to minors, or change the legal purchasing age from 18 to 21.

HB19-1034: Train of thought

Labor unions backed this new law, which requires that there be at least two employees on a freight train in Colorado. The law ensures that there are ample employees to handle an accident on a train.

HB19-1036: Rural school bonuses

The state Department of Education awards stipends to teachers or principals who earn more certifications and work in struggling schools. The law allows school psychologists to earn the stipends as well.

HB19-1038: Dental care for poor women and children

This law extends low-cost, public insurance benefits to include pregnant women who receive dental care. The program, the state-run Children’s Health Plan Plus, was expected to provide coverage to nearly 76,250 children and 900 pregnant or postpartum women this year.

HB19-1039: Transgender birth certificates

This law makes it easier for transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificate by removing a requirement that they receive a court order beforehand. The law also directs the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue a new driver’s license to a person who has changed their gender designation.

HB19-1041: Gross

The law requires that medical providers develop a method of venting a so-called surgical smoke, a by-product of heat-related procedures on patients that create smoke from burning flesh, bones or fluids. The surgery providers must have the new system in place by May 1, 2021.

HB19-1042: Guardians for longer

Juveniles in court can appoint a guardian up to the age of 18. This law extends that right to the age of 21 if conditions are met, including if the individual is dependent on a parental guardian or an illegal immigrant in need of humanitarian protection.

HB19-1044: Medical plans for when you can’t

Law already allowed for adults to establish a plan for medical treatment for the future, when they may no longer be able to make decisions for themselves. This law extends that privilege, allowing people with mental health disorders to set up a plan for treatment beforehand.

HB19-1047: Metropolitan District Fire Protection Sales Tax

A special district often provides services such as a fire department, and is run on taxpayer money. This law allows special districts to ask voter approval for not only property tax increases, but also sales tax increases.

HB19-1051: Colorado Dept. of Public Safety Human Trafficking-related Training

This law directs the state Department of Public Safety to educate law enforcement, schools and other, pertinent organizations about human trafficking. The state agency will provide logistical advice on how to best facilitate workshops on human trafficking and will create online trainings.

HB19-1052: Special districts for tykes

Special districts – usually related to services such as fire departments – can now include early childhood services as well. HB 1052 allows for taxpayers to create special districts specifically for early childhood education, health and other services.

HB19-1055: More weed money for schools

Now in effect, this law raised the cap of marijuana tax revenue that can be used for public school construction projects. The law also increased some funding for charter schools.

HB19-1063: Info sharing for at-risk people

This law allows counties to access each other’s records when necessary to protect an at-risk child or at-risk adult from mistreatment or neglect.

HB19-1065: Hospital board changes

HB 1065 removes a ban on composing a hospital Board of Directors with more than four residents of the hospital’s city or town. The bill also creates an exception for which hospital boards will not have to seek county approval for real estate purchases.

HB19-1066: Special ed graduation stats

Special education students will now be included in the graduation rate for the year in which they graduate. The graduate rate is an important number indicating the school’s ability to prepare its students for the future.

HB19-1069: They are what they are

This law adds two terms to a long list of titles for a certified sign language instructor. The new terms are “translator” and “certified” translator.

HB19-1076: Limits on vaping

This law creates a legal definition of nicotine vaping and revoked some smoking privileges in areas including airports and smoking rooms in hotels. The law also expanded the smoke-free buffer zone in front of building doorways.

HB19-1077: Emergency prescriptions

HB 1077 allows pharmacists to dispense drugs without a prescription in certain cases, including if there is an imminent medical emergency and the request is made by a person who has previously been prescribed the medication.

HB19-1078: Modern history law

This new law requires that a property owner must sign off on a proposal to place the property on the national list of historic places.

HB19-1080: Park pass for injured first responders

First responders disabled by an injury on the job will now have free access to state parks as well as small game hunting and fishing licenses for the rest of their lives.

HB19-1082: Which ditch rights

This law clarifies ditch ownership rights. A ditch right-of-way also includes construction, operation and other rights.

HB19-1084: The blight is right

This law requires urban renewal authorities, including Aurora’s, to notify area property owners if their area is considered blighted or not. Development incentives are often awarded to private firms that break ground on so-called blighted lands.

HB19-1086: Plumbing licenses

HB-1086 changes the requirements for plumbers to renew their occupational licenses. The law also requires plumbing projects to have a plan in place for inspections while work is being conducted.

HB19-1087: City meeting posting online

Local governments are now required to post their meeting dates, times and locations online as well as physical copies.

HB19-1088: Health care teacher perks

This law changes requirements for health care instructors to earn tax credits by working in areas where there is a shortage of medical staff. It also extends the tax credit program several years.

HB19-1090: Pot going public

The bill repeals the ability for publicly traded companies to operate a business licensed to sell marijuana. HB 1090 also sets up protocols for ownership concepts in these new companies.

HB19-1092: Pet peeves

This law bans people convicted of animal cruelty crimes from owning a pet for three to five years.

HB19-1095: Physician Assistants SupervisionAnd Liability

The bill sets up specific supervision requirements for physician assistants with varying levels of experience. State law previously required that Colorado physicians supervise their assistants, but this new law defines specific requirements for hours of supervision at various stages.

HB19-1100:School sale rules

HB 1100 prohibits school districts from creating a specific lease or deed restriction when selling or renting district property. Districts will no longer be able to prevent those properties from becoming a different public school – such as a charter school – or a private school.

HB19-1283: Plans for car insurance details

Automobile insurance agencies will now have to disclose and provide their clients with a copy of all of their plan benefits upon request.

HB19-1287: Opioid issues

This law increases access for victims of behavioral health disorders such as substance addiction. The law also directed funds to set up a multi-agency state network of health care resources and services.

HB19-1288: Foster kids rights

HB 1288 established a long list of foster care children’s rights involving siblings. The list includes the right to stay with their siblings, have private communications with them, annually receive contact information for them and many other requirements.

HB19-1253: Living donor rules

This law prevents insurance agencies from discriminating against organ donors in various insurance plans.

HB19-1254: Fair sharing tip notice

HB 1254 requires restaurant patrons to be notified if the business shares gratuities, or tips, between employees.

HB19-1256: E-file expansion

Colorado business taxpayers will have to file taxes electronically for the tax period beginning January 2020, or when the state revenue department sets up a system to do so. Individual income taxpayers are exempt.

HB19-1259: Wildlife wonders

This law appropriates almost $4 million to a species conservation fund for projects protecting endangered or threatened wildlife native to the state. The law appropriates hundreds of thousands of dollars for specific programs such as land and aquatic conservation and fish recovery efforts in the Platte and Colorado rivers.

HB19-1261: Greenhouse gas reductions

This law sets targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Relative to 2005 emissions, the reduction targets are 26 percent less by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.

HB19-1289: Just the truth in advertising

This law aims to protect consumers by creating a new offense in the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. Businesses can now be culpable for “recklessly” disregarding truth in an advertisement.

HB19-1290: Real world hair cutting

HB 1290 allows barbers and cosmetologists to substitute foreign experience for a certification test.

HB19-1294: Building a college degree faster

This law directs a community college advisory board to determine how construction apprenticeship experience could transfer into college credits.

HB19-1298: E-car extras

Private property and business owners will now have the power to publicly identify a parking space reserved for charging electric cars. The law also sets up a fine for people who knowingly park in the space for reasons other than charging their cars.

HB19-1299: Government retirement plan restrictions

The law establishes that members of a local government retirement plan will contribute no less than three percent of their income to the plan fund, but makes some exceptions for flexibility.

HB19-1300: VIN inspection price hike

This law increases the fee for a vehicle identification number inspection from $20 to $50.

HB19-1301: Mammogram fee exemptions

Preventative breast cancer screenings that were not previously covered in state regulated health insurance plans. This law expands coverage to screenings that insurance is required to provide.

HB19-1109: Nursing home pharmacies

This law allows some stores to register to provide and store prescription medication to customers.

HB19-1110: Fake news farming

This law created a media literacy board to advise schools on teaching students to effectively gather information from media reports and determine whether the information is truthful.

HB19-1113: Mining water pollution

HB-1113 changes how water quality is considered in plans to restore mines to natural habitat or for other economical purposes. It also changes how miners can submit proof of their financial responsibility to the land.

HB19-1114: Agriculture Commissioner Farm Produce

This law expands regulation of farmers. HB-1114 allows the commissioner of the state agriculture agency to accept and spend federal funds for enforcement of federal food and drug administration regulations. The law also gives the commissioner power to conduct inspections and issue cease-and-desist letters to rule-breaking farmers.

HB19-1118: Landlord rent relief

This law allows tenants to have seven days more time to come up with missing rent funds before a landlord can begin an eviction process. Previously, tenants had to be notified three days before a landlord could begin the process. The law raises the time to 10 days.

HB19-1119: Internal cop reporting

This law extends the ability of the public, including journalists, to request government records. The new request powers are limited to information on a law enforcement official subjected to an internal investigation for allegedly mishandling a civilian.

SB19-1120: Youth Mental Health Education And Suicide Prevention

Bill allows children as young as 12 to see a psychiatrist, possibly at school, without notifying a parent. The program is created to help reduce the rate of teen suicide in Colorado.

HB19-1129: Conversion Therapy for A Minor

Prohibits anyone from forcing a minor into sexual orientation conversion therapy as a way of “curing”homosexuality. Also forbids any kind of therapist from conducing the so-called therapy. The process has been widley debunked at dangerous quackery.

HB19-1132: School Incentives to Use Colorado Food, Producers

This is all about local farm to local school lunch table. The measure sets aside $500K to reimburse schools for food purchases made from local growers, ranchers and producers.

HB19-1133: Colorado Child Abuse Response And Evaluation Network

This measure creates a statewide program for abused children. The center would screen victims and provide some medical and psychological treatment. The bill sets aside $630,000 for the office, especially helpful for rural and small-city communities.

HB19-1134: Identification And Interventions For Students With Dyslexia

The measure directs the state Dept. of Education to improve programs for detecting and treating dyslexia in all state public schools. This requires state officials to help local schools that ask for it.

HB19-1135: Clarify Income Tax Credit For Retrofitting A Home

There are tax deductions available for people who modify their home to accommodate accessibility. This measure ensures that the house modifications to benefit a homeowners legal dependent also qualify for tax breaks.

HB19-1138: Vehicle Transfer Registration Fee Credit

You already get a prorated credit for some license plate registration fees if you sell your car before the plates expire. This bill ensures that almost all fees qualify for the credit.

HB19-1142: Safe Family Option For Parents

In Colorado, a parent in crisis can legally turn care of their child over to someone for 12 months without jeopardizing permanent custody. This bill allows parents to allow child-crisis agencies to find suitable arrangements for up to 6 months.

HB19-1149: Age Of Delinquency Study

The bill directs the state to study using the Colorado juvenile justice system to expand services to adults ages 18-24.A report is due by July of 2020.

HB19-1159: Innovative Motor Vehicle Income Tax Credits

The bill extends tax credits for buying an electric vehicle in Colorado. Cars purchased into 2023 receive up $2,500 tax credit. Cars purhases after then and into 2026 qualify for a $2,000 tax credit.

HB19-1162: Expand Farm Equipment Sales And Use Tax Exemption

The measure expands the type of technology exempt from sales tax used for tagging food animals on farms, especially ear tag scanners.

HB19-1166: Name-based Criminal History Record Checks

Requires anyone who has to submit fingerprints as a condition of employment to also submit their name for a criminal background check if their fingerprint is flagged, but a case resolution isn’t available.

HB19-1168: State Innovation Waiver Reinsurance Program

One of a handful of touted health-care cost bills, this measure would allow the state to create a system to reduce insurance costs for residents whose past health-problems deem them high risk to health insurance companies. The measure must first get approval from federal health officials.

HB19-1170: Tenants Health And Safety Act

This bill profoundly strengthens existing renter rights laws in Colorado, especially when the rented property becomes uninhabitable. It requires a landlord to address problems that are deemed dangerous withing 24 hours, and problems that affect in habitability within 72 hours. Facilitates a tenant’s ability to force repairs, temporary residence or terminate a lease.

HB19-1171: Expand Child Nutrition School Lunch Protection Act

The measure expands the state and federal free lunch programs in public schools to include students in grades nine through 12.

HB19-1174: Out-of-network Health Care Services

The measure seeks to end the dreaded “surprise” out-of-network hospital and medical treatment bills that have horrified and angered the nation. This measure requires providers to determine if a patient’s health insurance will offer coverage for all types of treatment and ensures patients understand billing — before a procedure is begun.

HB19-1176: Health Care Cost Savings Act of 2019

The measure requires the state to comprehensively study a way to reduce healthcare costs under the current system, study how to create universal healthcare that requires both public and private funding, and study universal healthcare funded by state and federal government.

HB19-1177: Extreme Risk Protection Orders

This allows families and local police to petition a court for permission for force someone in a psychiatric crisis to surrender their guns and ammunition.

HB19-1178: Simplification of Western State Colorado University name

Less is best. This bill changes the name of Wester State Colorado University, formerly Western State College, to Western Colorado University.

HB19-1180: Correcting the Definition Of Police Working Horse

A police horse is a horse of course, without certification. The bill removes the requirement of police horses to be certified in parts of the law dealing with animal cruelty.

HB19-1183: Automated External Defibrillators in Public Places

This measure encourages all public places to stock Automated External Defibrillators. If an agency offers to donate them to a public place, they must be accepted — unless the receiver doesn’t want to pay for training and maintenance. In that case, if the donor agrees to pony up those costs, the venue must take and use the gift.

HB19-1188: Greenhouse Gas Pollution Impact in Fiscal Notes

Similar to how the state Legislature notes fiscal impact, this measure requires all bills from 2020 on to note whether a bill increases greenhouse gas emissions, reduces them or doesn’t effect them.

HB19-1189: Wage Garnishment Reform

The measure reduces the amount a debtor can garnish wages for. Reduces the percentage as well as the amount a garnishment can be calculated from. The measure also expands the ability for someone to appeal garnishment amounts.

HB19-1191: Allow Farm Stands On Any Size Principal Use Site

This measure allows for a farm stand on any size property, as long as the property is used primarily for farming or agriculture.

HB19-1192: American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government

The bill requires public schools to expand civics and history curricula to include information about Colorado minorities, and LGBTQ residents.

HB19-1193: Behavioral Health Supports for High-risk Families

This measure sets aside $500,000 to provide substance abuse counseling for pregnant women and mothers.

HB19-1194: School Discipline for Preschool through Second Grade

The measure tightens restrictions the ability of a public school or school district for suspending and expelling students grades 2 and under.

HB19-1196: Financial Aid For Students With In-state Tuition

This measure allows illegal immigrant students who meet state qualifications for in-state tuition for state schools to also be eligible for some state tuition grants and scholarships.

HB19-1197: Protect Social Workers’ Personal Information On Internet

The bill makes it a misdemeanor to purposely post identifying information about social workers on the internet, if that information could be deemed dangerous.

HB19-1201: Board Of Education Executive Session Negotiations Strategy

This measure expands reasons for school boards to hold executive sessions to include creating strategies for teacher contract negotiations.

HB19-1203: School Nurse Grant Program

Measure sets aside up to $3 million a year for grants for schools to employ school nurses.

HB19-1207: Winter Conditions And Traction Control Requirements

The measure expands snow-tire requirements on Colorado roads to affect I-70 from Morrison to Dotsero from Sept. 1 through May 31. On snowy days, cars must have adequate snow tires or chains.

HB19-1209: Aeronautical Reporting Requirements

This measure ends requirements that airlines flying passengers from one Colorado destination to another file semiannual reports on on-time performance and passengers denied boarding.

HB19-1210: Local Government Minimum Wage

This allows local cities and counties to set the minimum wage for their jurisdiction.

HB19-1211: Prior Authorization Requirements Health Care Service

The measure restricts health insurance agency’s ability to require customers to get prior authorization for some services. Requires greater transparency and making it easier for customers to get information.

HB19-1213: Urban Drainage Flood Control District Director Compensation

Increases the amount directors are paid to match that of other special district directors: From a maximum of $1,200 a year to $2,400 a year and $75 to $100 per meeting.

HB19-1216: Reduce Insulin Prices

The measure caps the price of a one-month supply of insulin at $100.

HB19-1217: Public Employees’ Retirement Association Local Government Division Member Contribution Rate

The measure scraps the previously scheduled 2 percent hike for employee contributions. It affects local government division employees.

HB19-1220: Court Facility Dog During Witness Testimony

The measure allows for court-permitted, trained dogs to appear in court as a therapeutic aid to witnesses and others.

HB19-1221: Regulation of Electric Scooters

This bill reclassifies shared, electric scooters as vehicles so they can be legally ridden on public roads.

HB19-1222: International Baccalaureate Exam Fee Grant

The measure gives greater flexibility to schools and school districts to reduce or eliminate fees for IB exams, regardless of what fees cost.

HB19-1224: Free Menstrual Hygiene Products in Custody

The measure requires all state and local jails and holding facilities to provide menstrual hygiene products, including tampons and pads, at no charge to inmates.

HB19-1225: No Monetary Bail For Certain Low-level Offenses

This measure prohibits courts from requiring monetary bonds in low-level misdemeanor and petty offense criminal court cases.

HB19-1230: Marijuana Hospitality Establishments

The bill allows for so-called marijuana hospitality venues, where customers can buy and consume marijuana products.

HB19-1234: Regulated Pot Delivery

Weed on wheels is almost here. This measure sets up regulations for home delivery of marijuana. It imposes a $1 delivery surcharge that goes back to local police agencies for marijuana driving enforcement programs. It makes the state the licensing agency for pot delivers, It limits deliveries to once a day, homes only and no go to college dorms. Coming on a scooter near you, but not until 2021. Medical marijuana delivery, however, starts next January.

HB19-1239: Census Outreach Grant Program

The bill creates grants and expertise to ensure the most accurate counting possible for the 2020 Census.

HB19-1242: Board Of Pharmacy Regulate Pharmacy Technicians

Requires the state to begin regulating pharmacy technicians, which are the people who fill and process most of your prescriptions.

HB19-1244: Expand Peace Officer Mental Health Support Program

The bill expands the programs in law enforcement eligible to apply for state mental health grants for police. Changes focus on police who were part of an officer-involved shooting.

HB19-1246: Local Government Regulation of Food Trucks

The measure coordinates with the Colorado Municipal League to study food truck regulation. One target of the research is allowing trucks serving multi-jurisdictional regions to easily and reasonably attain permits for the region.

HB19-1248: Lobbyist Transparency Act

The bill makes a host of changes to state law that increases accountability of paid lobbyists at the state Capitol. The measure increases and narrows time windows for filing disclosures, It also directs the state to find ways to simplify online information and find ways to accelerate its availability to the public.

HB19-1250: Sexual Assault While In Custody Or Detained

This bill creates a unique criminal statute for police and other law-enforcement officers who sexually assault people in their care or detention.