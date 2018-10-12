Former Arapahoe County Commissioner Lynn Myers tapped to challenge embattled Rep. Jovan Melton

AURORA | An Arapahoe County GOP vacancy committee has chosen former Arapahoe county commissioner Lynn Myers to challenge state Rep. Jovan Melton’s HD41 seat.

Melton, who some Democrats have been urging to resign his seat after past instances of domestic violence were uncovered this week, formerly faced Dahlia Weinstein. She dropped out of the race for health reasons, she told the Sentinel last week.

Since ballots have been printed, Weinstein’s name will still appear on the ballot. Myers said she will be hard at work the next few weeks to unseat Melton, if he remains in the race.

“She’s gonna hit the ground hard,” said Arapahoe County GOP chair Rich Sokol. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s out asking for money as we speak.”

Myers already has a website and a Twitter account.

Myers, who is currently the Senior Vice President of the Denver South Economic Development Partnership, said she has a great team assisting her in the final weeks of the election. Ballots are to hit mailboxes next week.

“We are in it to win it,” she told the Sentinel. “We will be out there with a lot of press and a lot of social media.”

Myers said she has a great relationship with Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare and several of the Aurora City Council members, a qualification she said she feels makes her a good contender for representing the mostly-Aurora district.

Myers came to Colorado to work at the Keystone Ski Area after graduating from Montana State University. She worked in residential real estate before being elected in 2000. She served as a county commissioner in Arapahoe County until 2008.