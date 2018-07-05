Colorado rain may dampen fires but cause floods

1 of 5

DENVER | Rain is in the forecast over parts of Colorado, promising some relief for firefighters but threatening to trigger flash floods on erosion-prone hillsides where trees and bushes have burned up.

Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, says even a little rain can cause flooding on a burn scar.

A flash flood watch was in effect Thursday for a swath of Colorado just east of the mountains. Forecasters say rain is also expected in southwestern Colorado.

Forecasters differ on whether this is the start of the annual monsoon that brings rain to parts of the Southwest every summer, or if that will come later. But they say the wet weather could last through the weekend.

Dennis Phillips, a Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction, says the storms will be widespread so a broad area could get rain.

The Air Force is sending two more tanker planes to help fight massive wildfires burning in Colorado.

The military said Thursday the specially equipped C-130s will fly missions out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. They will join two other C-130s that started firefighting work on Monday.

A modular system of pumps and tanks is loaded into the planes’ cargo bay, allowing them to dump 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant in 5 seconds.

The newly enlisted planes are from the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne and the Nevada Air National Guard in Reno. The two planes already on the scene are from an Air Force Reserve unit at Peterson.

More than a half-dozen large fires are burning across Colorado.

In other wildfire news, a northern New Mexico ranch where novelist D.H. Lawrence once sought spiritual renewal has been closed because of a nearby wildfire.

The Carson National Forest imposed restrictions last week that closed the University of New Mexico’s D.H. Lawrence Ranch.

Forest officials said in a statement Wednesday that a fire in the drought-stricken forest has scorched nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) since June 24 and is only partially contained. The blaze is under investigation.

Lawrence and his wife, Frieda, made summer visits to the ranch in 1924 and 1925. After Lawrence’s 1930 death, the ranch still hosted many famous visitors. Among them was Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, author Willa Cather and artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

Frieda Lawrence, who died in 1956, left the property to the school in her will.