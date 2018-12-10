AURORA | Boulder-based Bridge House’s Ready to Work program is almost up and operating in Aurora — the new location will have a grand opening for the community on Friday.

The homeless service provider purchased an old office building at 3176 S. Peoria Court earlier this year, updated it and will have up to 50 trainees in the program once it’s operating at full capacity. Bridge House Executive Director Isabel McDevitt said that will likely be by March, though there will be participants in the space this month.

“Our model is housing-based solution and it is a workforce-based solution. We put people to work. They’re paid employees. They’re paying taxes like you and me,” McDevitt told the Sentinel before purchasing the building near Nine Mile Station. “This is not a drop-in facility. This is not a shelter. This is not a halfway house. These people may or may not have a history with the criminal justice system.”

Participants start out as interns, and if successful, move into the program, where they’re required to be sober and take advantage of services offered at the facility, such as mental health counseling and personal finance classes.

McDevitt has been working with Aurora city staff and officials for close to two years to be able to set up the program in Aurora. This year the city committed $575,000 of recreational marijuana revenue to the program.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new 22,000 square-foot space will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 14 at 3176 S. Peoria Court. Ready to Work recommends an RSVP to [email protected].