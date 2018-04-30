MetroBacklitY AM edition - LOCAL BACKLIT: Councilwoman Allison Hiltz By PHILIP B. POSTON, Photo Editor - April 30, 2018 10 At-large city councilwoman Allison Hiltz could be considered a bibliophile. And her website, The Book Wheel, would hold that to be true. While recovering from open-hip surgery in 2012, Hiltz began reviewing books and blogging about them. After having reviewed nearly 400 books, to date, The Book Wheel has made a name for itself. Her reviews have been excerpted in NY Times Book Review advertisements, as well as Goodreads. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel See the rest of the SentinelColorado Backlit series by Philip B. Poston here. Related