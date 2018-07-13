Home 1gridHOME BACKLIT: Bruce Dalton MetroBacklitY AM edition - LOCAL BACKLIT: Bruce Dalton By PHILIP B. POSTON, Photo Editor - July 13, 2018 17 Bruce Dalton is the President and CEO of Visit Aurora. Originally from Alexandria, VA, Dalton moved to Aurora a year and a half ago, to start his position with Visit Aurora. Dalton said that after visiting the city for his interview, he was immediately drawn to the residents and their love for Aurora. He is also an avid golfer and has been playing since he was in college. Dalton and his mother co-founded the Hospitality Industry Golf Organization which plans ladies golf tournaments and has been for more than 25 years. Dalton jokingly points out that you do not have to be a great golfer to be a great golf tournament director.Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COLORADO’S NATIVITY SEEN: How native are you? BACKLIT: Jonathan Horowitz BACKLIT: Phillip Challis