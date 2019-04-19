Aurora police investigating homicide after man found dead in car parked in Aurora cul-de-sac

AURORA | Aurora police launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a car parked in an Aurora cul-de-sac Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:10 p.m. April 19 to the area near 12695 E. Exposition Dr. in central Aurora after someone asked for a welfare check on a person, according to Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Responding officers found a man who “appeared to be deceased” inside of a gray Dodge Charger parked in a cul-de-sac near the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and East Exposition Drive, Camacho said.

The man was declared dead at the scene after he was evaluated by paramedics with Aurora Fire Rescue.

Camacho did not provide any information on possible suspects but clarified that police are investigating the death as a homicide.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation with a lot of leads that our detectives do have to follow up,” he said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man after notifying his family. The coroner is also expected to provide a cause and manner of death upon identifying the man.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6013.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.

This is the third homicide in Aurora in the past week, Camacho said.