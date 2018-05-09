Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan enters home hospice, apparently won’t return to full-time duties

1 of 9

AURORA | After announcing a battle with cancer in March, Aurora city officials say Mayor Steve Hogan is now receiving home hospice care.

City staff released the following statement from Hogan Wednesday:

Dear Friends: To tell you the truth, I have never been much of a believer in term limits. I wanted you to know that my time as Mayor of Aurora will end sooner than I had desired.

I have entered into home hospice care, with the understanding that my future days will be lived with dignity, grace, and in peace.

Please know that my cause of life is public service. It has been my distinct honor to serve as a Colorado State Representative, an Aurora City Councilmember, and as Mayor of the city of Aurora.

Having served 34 years in elected office, the time has passed far too quickly. I am most proud that each day I gave my best efforts and heart for the betterment of this great city, region and state.

I would respectfully encourage each person reading this message to embrace the honor of public service and continually seek to enrich the lives of our fellow residents. It is in this honor and in this service where leadership and inclusive governance will flourish. Aurora is my heart. I am so proud of this city, my city. We have grown together and we have grieved together. As a city, we are persistent and we shall continue to prosper together. The people of Aurora define this city.

A heartfelt thanks to the residents of Aurora, my former and current colleagues, and to all the city employees; what an honor it has been to serve with each of you! Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives.

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha Berzins has been at the helm during study sessions and on the city council dais.

In March, Hogan said he planned to return to council after undergoing a treatment plan, but would not run for re-election in 2019.

Upon a mayoral vacancy, the first since Aurora adopted a full-time mayor about 15 years ago, the majority of city council would have to appoint an eligible person to the position — which is outlined in the city charter.

City Communications Director Kim Stuart had this to say on behalf of the city staff:

“We are deeply saddened by the news and are keeping Mayor Hogan in our hearts and in our thoughts. As he has done through his actions, and reminds us in the statement, we will all continue to work to better our community. We are privileged to serve our public under Mayor Hogan’s leadership.”