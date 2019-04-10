Aurora braces for another blizzard; schools open

AURORA | It looks like northeast Colorado, including the Aurora metro area, could be in for another blizzard.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning, effective noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.

As of 7 a.m., Aurora’s three school districts were open. Douglas County schools have cancelled evening classes, programs and sporting events.

Leaning on humor, Aurora Police were asking followers on Twitter what their plans are for the storm, hinting with “all in” that off the roads is a good choice. Police and other rescuers worked for hours in blizzard conditions to retrieve motorists who didn’t heed storm warnings and got ditched on the city’s east side.

Up to 8 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 60 mph are possible for the area, with the worst conditions occurring on the east side of Aurora and onto the plains.

National Weather Service officials are calling for rain turning to snow at about 2 p.m. and possible blizzard conditions soon after. Predictions call for about 3 inches of snow by nightfall and as much as 8 inches by Thursday morning.

Winter storm warnings are posted for surrounding areas, including Boulder, Estes Park, Steamboat Springs, Vail and Aspen. Some mountain areas could receive a foot or more of snow.

The storm comes after a blizzard struck much of the same area of the state last month.