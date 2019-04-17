1 man in serious condition after shooting at Aurora park, 2 males detained

AURORA | A man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning after being shot at an Aurora park, according to Aurora police.

Police first responded to the area outside the recreation center at Expo Park on reports of a shooting around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital “in serious condition,” Longshore said.

Investigators have detained two males who are believed to be involved in the shooting, according to Longshore.

“We are working hard to determine their involvement in this case,” he said.

There may have been a third person, a black male, involved in the shooting, too, witnesses told police.

Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses this afternoon in an effort to gather more information related to the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have any information related to this shooting to contact detectives at 303-739-6036.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers typically offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.