Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Colorado

DENVER | Vice President Mike Pence is in Colorado to campaign for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election, as well as for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Pence arrived at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland Monday. He was scheduled to appear at a luncheon for Gardner in Aurora.

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for election next year.

Pence is also scheduled to speak at a Trump re-election reception in Aspen.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also visited Colorado Monday, stopping at Lockheed Martin in Littleton. Her visit was originally scheduled for May but was canceled because of a deadly school shooting in nearby Highlands Ranch.