SENTINEL ELECTION: Colorado and Aurora voters decide bevy of offices, issues for 2018

AURORA | The Colorado governor’s race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Republican treasurer Walker Stapleton tops a Tuesday ballot whose results could change the GOP-leaning makeup of the state’s U.S. House delegation.
Colorado residents voted in seven congressional races, including a tight contest pitting five-term Republican Rep. Mike Coffman against first-time Democratic candidate Jason Crow, who mounted a well-funded challenge in a suburban Denver district. It could determine a shift in Colorado Republicans’ 4-3 edge in the U.S. House.
Voters also weighed in on ballot issues ranging from where fracking can occur to multibillion-dollar plans to fund roads and public schools.
The vote for governor was a referendum on health care, Colorado’s limits on taxes, its energy future, its ability to address congested roadways, high housing costs and underfunded schools — plus President Donald Trump.
Carly Everett, 24, an independent voter from Littleton, cited Trump’s antipathy toward immigrants and racial rhetoric as the reason she voted a mostly Democratic ticket Tuesday.
“It’s about Donald Trump, and a lot of bad things going on right now are about him,” Everett said after voting in Morrison. “I voted mostly Democrat to oppose the direction the country is headed.”
With Democrats leading Republicans in turnout, state Republican Party chairman Jeff Hays urged GOP members to “either close that gap or surrender our state to the most radical Democrats their party has ever nominated.”
Polis, who would be Colorado’s first openly gay governor if elected, invested a record $22 million and counting of his own wealth in his bid to succeed centrist Democrat John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. Polis has represented Boulder, Fort Collins and north-central Colorado in Congress since 2009.
Stapleton emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary to vie for a seat that has eluded Republicans since Gov. Bill Owens left office in 2007.
Polis called for a universal health care system that could include neighboring states under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. He opposed bonding for roads, supported publicly funded pre-kindergarten and kindergarten and pledged a 100 percent renewable energy goal by 2040.
Stapleton embraced Trump’s tax cuts, moves to open federal lands to energy exploration and pledges to punish so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
He insisted on a market-based health care system, supported bonding for roads and argued that trimming a bloated schools bureaucracy could deliver the funding that classrooms need. He warned that Polis, who has supported local control over fracking, would jeopardize Colorado’s booming oil and natural gas industry.
In congressional races, Coffman is fighting for political survival in a district that’s trended steadily leftward. Crow, a former Army Ranger, branded the Republican as an enabler of Trump and attacked him on health care and gun violence in a district that saw the 2012 movie theater shooting that killed 12 people.
Democrat Joe Neguse faces Republican Peter Yu to succeed Polis, while incumbent Democrats Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter and Republicans Scott Tipton, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn were expected to win.
The top statewide ballot issue asked voters to severely limit hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas, citing health concerns.
Bruce Holamon, 53, of Greeley, said he had his neighbors in mind when he voted against it.
“I’d guess a quarter of our neighborhood works in the industry, and it was a big concern for them,” he said. “The way Colorado handles things now is working fine.”
Holamon said he happily backed Stapleton for governor, fearing taxes would go up if Polis is elected.
VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|total votes
|Arapahoe County
|Adams County
|Douglas County
|Statewide
|ArapCo Coroner
|Kelly C. Lear
|REP
|128120
|128120
|0
|Congress District 6
|Mike Coffman
|REP
|109904
|70807
|15455
|23642
|Congress District 6
|Jason Crow
|DEM
|129588
|93623
|15266
|20699
|Governor
|Jared Polis
|DEM
|271819
|104633
|62553
|104633
|Governor
|Walker Stapleton
|REP
|203567
|77051
|50900
|75616
|Governor
|Bill Hammons
|UNI
|4084
|1584
|1624
|876
|Governor
|Scott Helker
|LBR
|10732
|3948
|3732
|3052
|Secretary of State
|Wayne Williams
|REP
|208048
|79894
|50788
|77366
|Secretary of State
|Jena Griswold
|DEM
|218167
|102303
|63030
|52834
|Secretary of State
|Amanda Campbell
|ACN
|7813
|3110
|2941
|1762
|Secretary of State
|Blake Huber
|APV
|1816
|732
|697
|387
|State Senator - District 24
|Beth Martinez Humanik
|REP
|20170
|0
|20170
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Faith Winter
|DEM
|25494
|0
|25494
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Donald Osborn
|LIB
|1357
|0
|1357
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Adam Matkowsky
|UNA
|2372
|0
|2372
|0
|State Treasurer
|Brian Watson
|REP
|206888
|78959
|50398
|77531
|State Treasurer
|Dave Young
|DEM
|215636
|101767
|62212
|51657
|State Treasurer
|Gerald F. Kilpatrick
|ACN
|10119
|4055
|3682
|2382
|Attorney General
|Phil Weiser
|DEM
|208590
|99197
|59815
|49578
|Attorney General
|George Brauchler
|REP
|215265
|82180
|53349
|79736
|Attorney General
|William F. Robinson III
|LBR
|11701
|4557
|4002
|3142
|CU Regent
|Lesley Smith
|DEM
|207363
|98145
|59538
|49680
|CU Regent
|Ken Montera
|REP
|194910
|73690
|47989
|73231
|CU Regent
|Christopher E. Otwell
|UNI
|4599
|1901
|1649
|1049
|CU Regent
|James K. Treibert
|LBR
|14126
|5658
|4268
|4200
|State Rep - District 34
|Alexander "Skinny" Winkler
|REP
|7756
|7756
|State Rep - District 34
|Kyle Mullica
|DEM
|10916
|10916
|State Rep - District 36
|Mike Weissman
|DEM
|11752
|11752
|0
|0
|State Rep - District 37
|Tom Sullivan
|DEM
|15339
|15339
|0
|0
|State Rep - District 37
|Cole Wist
|REP
|13385
|13385
|0
|State Rep - District 38
|Chris Kolker
|DEM
|17561
|17561
|0
|State Rep - District 38
|Susan Beckman
|REP
|18076
|18076
|0
|State Rep - District 40
|Janet Buckner
|DEM
|13626
|13626
|0
|State Rep - District 40
|Richard Allen Bassett
|REP
|8596
|8596
|0
|State Rep - District 41
|Lynn Myers
|REP
|8290
|8290
|0
|State Rep - District 41
|Jovan Melton
|DEM
|13183
|13183
|0
|State Rep - District 42
|Mike Donald
|REP
|3641
|3641
|0
|State Rep - District 42
|Dominique Jackson
|DEM
|8511
|8511
|0
|State Rep - District 56
|Rod Bockenfeld
|REP
|18877
|7499
|11378
|State Rep - District 56
|Dave Rose
|DEM
|13145
|5386
|7759
|State Rep - District 56
|Kevin Gulbranson
|LBR
|1016
|312
|704
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Don Strickland
|DEM
|21671
|21671
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Nancy N. Sharpe
|REP
|23018
|23018
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 4
|Nancy Jackson
|DEM
|21068
|21068
|0
|na
|ArapCoCommissioner - District 4
|Winfred Watt Deal
|REP
|11059
|11059
|0
|na
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Joan Lopez
|DEM
|89951
|89951
|0
|na
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Matt Crane
|REP
|93391
|93391
|0
|na
|ArapCo Treasurer
|Sue Sandstrom
|REP
|126997
|126997
|0
|na
|ArapCo Assessor
|Marc Scott
|REP
|85974
|85974
|0
|na
|ArapCo Assessor
|PK Kaiser
|DEM
|94092
|94092
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Tyler Scott Brown
|DEM
|90853
|90853
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|David C. Walcher
|REP
|82679
|82679
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Eric Mulder
|LBR
|7859
|7859
|0
VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS
|Ballot Question
|Total votes
|Arapahoe County
|Adams County
|Douglas County
|Statewide
|District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas
|Yes
|43503
|0
|0
|43503
|District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas
|No
|60380
|0
|0
|60380
|Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature
|Yes
|436205
|363563
|36773
|35869
|Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature
|No
|878149
|703778
|79577
|94794
|Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots
|Yes
|666285
|540226
|56807
|69252
|Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots
|No
|598409
|486639
|55628
|56142
|Amendment X - Hemp definition
|Yes
|754679
|617007
|62376
|75296
|Amendment X - Hemp definition
|No
|506288
|407714
|49564
|49010
|Amendment Y - State districts
|Yes
|917341
|753329
|75427
|88585
|Amendment Y - State districts
|No
|372080
|295459
|37498
|39123
|Amendment Z - Congressional districts
|Yes
|906416
|744526
|74702
|87188
|Amendment Z - Congressional districts
|No
|372814
|296508
|36996
|39310
|Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution
|Yes
|838766
|686738
|71334
|80694
|Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution
|No
|452747
|362988
|42477
|47282
|Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools
|Yes
|556064
|458476
|50609
|46979
|Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools
|No
|753171
|606324
|63762
|83085
|Amendment 74 - Property rights
|Yes
|625507
|502630
|59834
|63043
|Amendment 74 - Property rights
|No
|686968
|565306
|54665
|66997
|Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates
|Yes
|508585
|426204
|35983
|46398
|Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates
|No
|840491
|684698
|75394
|80399
|Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects
|Yes
|530185
|426204
|48111
|55870
|Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects
|No
|773702
|635212
|65846
|72644
|Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation
|Yes
|511891
|420843
|42973
|48075
|Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation
|No
|798233
|645472
|71660
|81101
|Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans
|Yes
|989602
|811541
|86661
|91400
|Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans
|No
|305742
|242777
|26602
|36363
|Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development
|Yes
|538724
|447605
|46198
|44921
|Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development
|No
|791225
|633881
|70710
|86634
|Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales
|Yes
|43581
|40540
|2571
|470
|Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales
|No
|43852
|40604
|2949
|299
|Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities
|Yes
|44427
|41050
|3068
|309
|Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities
|No
|42750
|39836
|2452
|462
|Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras
|Yes
|30404
|28331
|1748
|325
|Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras
|No
|57838
|53679
|3699
|460
|Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters
|Yes
|57113
|52992
|3620
|501
|Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters
|No
|29215
|27156
|1800
|259
|Aurora 3K - Broadband services
|Yes
|63150
|58633
|4054
|463
|Aurora 3K - Broadband services
|No
|21117
|19585
|1271
|261
|Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)
|Yes
|25659
|22795
|2864
|Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)
|No
|19950
|17676
|2274
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A
|Yes
|98
|98
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A
|No
|344
|344
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B
|Yes
|469
|469
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B
|No
|1164
|1164
|South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B
|For Inclusion
|121
|121
|South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B
|Against Inclusion
|30
|30
|Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G
|Yes
|473874
|372207
|53037
|48630
|Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G
|No
|407132
|299615
|58940
|48577