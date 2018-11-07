SENTINEL ELECTION: Colorado and Aurora voters decide bevy of offices, issues for 2018

By
THE SENTINEL
-
303

AURORA | The Colorado governor’s race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Republican treasurer Walker Stapleton tops a Tuesday ballot whose results could change the GOP-leaning makeup of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Colorado residents voted in seven congressional races, including a tight contest pitting five-term Republican Rep. Mike Coffman against first-time Democratic candidate Jason Crow, who mounted a well-funded challenge in a suburban Denver district. It could determine a shift in Colorado Republicans’ 4-3 edge in the U.S. House.

Voters also weighed in on ballot issues ranging from where fracking can occur to multibillion-dollar plans to fund roads and public schools.

The vote for governor was a referendum on health care, Colorado’s limits on taxes, its energy future, its ability to address congested roadways, high housing costs and underfunded schools — plus President Donald Trump.

Carly Everett, 24, an independent voter from Littleton, cited Trump’s antipathy toward immigrants and racial rhetoric as the reason she voted a mostly Democratic ticket Tuesday.

“It’s about Donald Trump, and a lot of bad things going on right now are about him,” Everett said after voting in Morrison. “I voted mostly Democrat to oppose the direction the country is headed.”

With Democrats leading Republicans in turnout, state Republican Party chairman Jeff Hays urged GOP members to “either close that gap or surrender our state to the most radical Democrats their party has ever nominated.”

Polis, who would be Colorado’s first openly gay governor if elected, invested a record $22 million and counting of his own wealth in his bid to succeed centrist Democrat John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. Polis has represented Boulder, Fort Collins and north-central Colorado in Congress since 2009.

Stapleton emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary to vie for a seat that has eluded Republicans since Gov. Bill Owens left office in 2007.

Polis called for a universal health care system that could include neighboring states under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. He opposed bonding for roads, supported publicly funded pre-kindergarten and kindergarten and pledged a 100 percent renewable energy goal by 2040.

Stapleton embraced Trump’s tax cuts, moves to open federal lands to energy exploration and pledges to punish so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

He insisted on a market-based health care system, supported bonding for roads and argued that trimming a bloated schools bureaucracy could deliver the funding that classrooms need. He warned that Polis, who has supported local control over fracking, would jeopardize Colorado’s booming oil and natural gas industry.

In congressional races, Coffman is fighting for political survival in a district that’s trended steadily leftward. Crow, a former Army Ranger, branded the Republican as an enabler of Trump and attacked him on health care and gun violence in a district that saw the 2012 movie theater shooting that killed 12 people.

Democrat Joe Neguse faces Republican Peter Yu to succeed Polis, while incumbent Democrats Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter and Republicans Scott Tipton, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn were expected to win.

The top statewide ballot issue asked voters to severely limit hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas, citing health concerns.

Bruce Holamon, 53, of Greeley, said he had his neighbors in mind when he voted against it.

“I’d guess a quarter of our neighborhood works in the industry, and it was a big concern for them,” he said. “The way Colorado handles things now is working fine.”

Holamon said he happily backed Stapleton for governor, fearing taxes would go up if Polis is elected.

 

VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES

OfficeCandidatePartytotal votesArapahoe CountyAdams CountyDouglas CountyStatewide
ArapCo Coroner Kelly C. LearREP1281201281200
Congress District 6Mike CoffmanREP109904708071545523642
Congress District 6Jason CrowDEM129588936231526620699
GovernorJared Polis DEM27181910463362553104633
GovernorWalker Stapleton REP203567770515090075616
GovernorBill Hammons UNI408415841624876
GovernorScott Helker LBR10732394837323052
Secretary of State Wayne WilliamsREP208048798945078877366
Secretary of State Jena GriswoldDEM2181671023036303052834
Secretary of State Amanda CampbellACN7813311029411762
Secretary of State Blake HuberAPV1816732697387
State Senator - District 24Beth Martinez HumanikREP201700201700
State Senator - District 24Faith WinterDEM254940254940
State Senator - District 24Donald OsbornLIB1357013570
State Senator - District 24Adam MatkowskyUNA2372023720
State Treasurer Brian WatsonREP206888789595039877531
State TreasurerDave YoungDEM2156361017676221251657
State Treasurer Gerald F. KilpatrickACN10119405536822382
Attorney General Phil WeiserDEM208590991975981549578
Attorney General George BrauchlerREP215265821805334979736
Attorney General William F. Robinson IIILBR11701455740023142
CU RegentLesley SmithDEM207363981455953849680
CU RegentKen MonteraREP194910736904798973231
CU RegentChristopher E. OtwellUNI4599190116491049
CU RegentJames K. TreibertLBR14126565842684200
State Rep - District 34Alexander "Skinny" WinklerREP77567756
State Rep - District 34Kyle MullicaDEM1091610916
State Rep - District 36 Mike WeissmanDEM117521175200
State Rep - District 37 Tom SullivanDEM153391533900
State Rep - District 37 Cole WistREP13385133850
State Rep - District 38 Chris KolkerDEM17561175610
State Rep - District 38 Susan BeckmanREP18076180760
State Rep - District 40 Janet BucknerDEM13626136260
State Rep - District 40 Richard Allen BassettREP859685960
State Rep - District 41  Lynn MyersREP829082900
State Rep - District 41 Jovan MeltonDEM13183131830
State Rep - District 42 Mike DonaldREP364136410
State Rep - District 42 Dominique JacksonDEM851185110
State Rep - District 56 Rod BockenfeldREP18877749911378
State Rep - District 56 Dave RoseDEM1314553867759
State Rep - District 56 Kevin GulbransonLBR1016312704
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Don StricklandDEM21671216710na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Nancy N. SharpeREP23018230180na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 4Nancy JacksonDEM21068210680na
ArapCoCommissioner - District 4 Winfred Watt DealREP11059110590na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Joan LopezDEM89951899510na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Matt CraneREP93391933910na
ArapCo TreasurerSue SandstromREP1269971269970na
ArapCo Assessor Marc ScottREP85974859740na
ArapCo Assessor PK KaiserDEM94092940920na
ArapCo Sheriff Tyler Scott BrownDEM90853908530na
ArapCo Sheriff David C. WalcherREP82679826790na
ArapCo Sheriff Eric MulderLBR785978590

VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS

Ballot Question Total votesArapahoe CountyAdams CountyDouglas CountyStatewide
District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas Yes435030043503
District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas No603800060380
Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State LegislatureYes4362053635633677335869
Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State LegislatureNo8781497037787957794794
Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballotsYes6662855402265680769252
Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballotsNo5984094866395562856142
Amendment X - Hemp definitionYes7546796170076237675296
Amendment X - Hemp definitionNo5062884077144956449010
Amendment Y - State districtsYes9173417533297542788585
Amendment Y - State districtsNo37208029545937498
39123
Amendment Z - Congressional districtsYes9064167445267470287188
Amendment Z - Congressional districtsNo3728142965083699639310
Amendment A - Removing slavery from state ConstitiutionYes8387666867387133480694
Amendment A - Removing slavery from state ConstitiutionNo4527473629884247747282
Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schoolsYes5560644584765060946979
Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schoolsNo7531716063246376283085
Amendment 74 - Property rightsYes6255075026305983463043
Amendment 74 - Property rightsNo6869685653065466566997
Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidatesYes5085854262043598346398
Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidatesNo8404916846987539480399
Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projectsYes5301854262044811155870
Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projectsNo7737026352126584672644
Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportationYes5118914208434297348075
Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportationNo7982336454727166081101
Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loansYes9896028115418666191400
Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loansNo3057422427772660236363
Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and developmentYes5387244476054619844921
Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and developmentNo79122563388170710
86634
Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana salesYes43581405402571470
Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana salesNo43852406042949299
Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilitiesYes44427410503068309
Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilitiesNo42750398362452462
Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras Yes30404283311748325
Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras No57838536793699460
Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefightersYes57113529923620501
Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefightersNo29215271561800259
Aurora 3K - Broadband servicesYes63150586334054463
Aurora 3K - Broadband servicesNo21117195851271261
Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)Yes25659227952864
Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)No19950176762274
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A Yes9898
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A No344344
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B Yes469469
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B No11641164
South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B For Inclusion121121
South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B Against Inclusion3030
Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G Yes4738743722075303748630
Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7GNo4071322996155894048577

