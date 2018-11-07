SENTINEL ELECTION: Colorado and Aurora voters decide bevy of offices, issues for 2018

1 of 1

AURORA | The Colorado governor’s race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Republican treasurer Walker Stapleton tops a Tuesday ballot whose results could change the GOP-leaning makeup of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Colorado residents voted in seven congressional races, including a tight contest pitting five-term Republican Rep. Mike Coffman against first-time Democratic candidate Jason Crow, who mounted a well-funded challenge in a suburban Denver district. It could determine a shift in Colorado Republicans’ 4-3 edge in the U.S. House.

Voters also weighed in on ballot issues ranging from where fracking can occur to multibillion-dollar plans to fund roads and public schools.

The vote for governor was a referendum on health care, Colorado’s limits on taxes, its energy future, its ability to address congested roadways, high housing costs and underfunded schools — plus President Donald Trump.

Carly Everett, 24, an independent voter from Littleton, cited Trump’s antipathy toward immigrants and racial rhetoric as the reason she voted a mostly Democratic ticket Tuesday.

“It’s about Donald Trump, and a lot of bad things going on right now are about him,” Everett said after voting in Morrison. “I voted mostly Democrat to oppose the direction the country is headed.”

With Democrats leading Republicans in turnout, state Republican Party chairman Jeff Hays urged GOP members to “either close that gap or surrender our state to the most radical Democrats their party has ever nominated.”

Polis, who would be Colorado’s first openly gay governor if elected, invested a record $22 million and counting of his own wealth in his bid to succeed centrist Democrat John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. Polis has represented Boulder, Fort Collins and north-central Colorado in Congress since 2009.

Stapleton emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary to vie for a seat that has eluded Republicans since Gov. Bill Owens left office in 2007.

Polis called for a universal health care system that could include neighboring states under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. He opposed bonding for roads, supported publicly funded pre-kindergarten and kindergarten and pledged a 100 percent renewable energy goal by 2040.

Stapleton embraced Trump’s tax cuts, moves to open federal lands to energy exploration and pledges to punish so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

He insisted on a market-based health care system, supported bonding for roads and argued that trimming a bloated schools bureaucracy could deliver the funding that classrooms need. He warned that Polis, who has supported local control over fracking, would jeopardize Colorado’s booming oil and natural gas industry.

In congressional races, Coffman is fighting for political survival in a district that’s trended steadily leftward. Crow, a former Army Ranger, branded the Republican as an enabler of Trump and attacked him on health care and gun violence in a district that saw the 2012 movie theater shooting that killed 12 people.

Democrat Joe Neguse faces Republican Peter Yu to succeed Polis, while incumbent Democrats Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter and Republicans Scott Tipton, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn were expected to win.

The top statewide ballot issue asked voters to severely limit hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas, citing health concerns.

Bruce Holamon, 53, of Greeley, said he had his neighbors in mind when he voted against it.

“I’d guess a quarter of our neighborhood works in the industry, and it was a big concern for them,” he said. “The way Colorado handles things now is working fine.”

Holamon said he happily backed Stapleton for governor, fearing taxes would go up if Polis is elected.

VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES

Office Candidate Party total votes Arapahoe County Adams County Douglas County Statewide ArapCo Coroner Kelly C. Lear REP 128120 128120 0 Congress District 6 Mike Coffman REP 109904 70807 15455 23642 Congress District 6 Jason Crow DEM 129588 93623 15266 20699 Governor Jared Polis DEM 271819 104633 62553 104633 Governor Walker Stapleton REP 203567 77051 50900 75616 Governor Bill Hammons UNI 4084 1584 1624 876 Governor Scott Helker LBR 10732 3948 3732 3052 Secretary of State Wayne Williams REP 208048 79894 50788 77366 Secretary of State Jena Griswold DEM 218167 102303 63030 52834 Secretary of State Amanda Campbell ACN 7813 3110 2941 1762 Secretary of State Blake Huber APV 1816 732 697 387 State Senator - District 24 Beth Martinez Humanik REP 20170 0 20170 0 State Senator - District 24 Faith Winter DEM 25494 0 25494 0 State Senator - District 24 Donald Osborn LIB 1357 0 1357 0 State Senator - District 24 Adam Matkowsky UNA 2372 0 2372 0 State Treasurer Brian Watson REP 206888 78959 50398 77531 State Treasurer Dave Young DEM 215636 101767 62212 51657 State Treasurer Gerald F. Kilpatrick ACN 10119 4055 3682 2382 Attorney General Phil Weiser DEM 208590 99197 59815 49578 Attorney General George Brauchler REP 215265 82180 53349 79736 Attorney General William F. Robinson III LBR 11701 4557 4002 3142 CU Regent Lesley Smith DEM 207363 98145 59538 49680 CU Regent Ken Montera REP 194910 73690 47989 73231 CU Regent Christopher E. Otwell UNI 4599 1901 1649 1049 CU Regent James K. Treibert LBR 14126 5658 4268 4200 State Rep - District 34 Alexander "Skinny" Winkler REP 7756 7756 State Rep - District 34 Kyle Mullica DEM 10916 10916 State Rep - District 36 Mike Weissman DEM 11752 11752 0 0 State Rep - District 37 Tom Sullivan DEM 15339 15339 0 0 State Rep - District 37 Cole Wist REP 13385 13385 0 State Rep - District 38 Chris Kolker DEM 17561 17561 0 State Rep - District 38 Susan Beckman REP 18076 18076 0 State Rep - District 40 Janet Buckner DEM 13626 13626 0 State Rep - District 40 Richard Allen Bassett REP 8596 8596 0 State Rep - District 41 Lynn Myers REP 8290 8290 0 State Rep - District 41 Jovan Melton DEM 13183 13183 0 State Rep - District 42 Mike Donald REP 3641 3641 0 State Rep - District 42 Dominique Jackson DEM 8511 8511 0 State Rep - District 56 Rod Bockenfeld REP 18877 7499 11378 State Rep - District 56 Dave Rose DEM 13145 5386 7759 State Rep - District 56 Kevin Gulbranson LBR 1016 312 704 ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Don Strickland DEM 21671 21671 0 na ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Nancy N. Sharpe REP 23018 23018 0 na ArapCo Commissioner - District 4 Nancy Jackson DEM 21068 21068 0 na ArapCoCommissioner - District 4 Winfred Watt Deal REP 11059 11059 0 na ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez DEM 89951 89951 0 na ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane REP 93391 93391 0 na ArapCo Treasurer Sue Sandstrom REP 126997 126997 0 na ArapCo Assessor Marc Scott REP 85974 85974 0 na ArapCo Assessor PK Kaiser DEM 94092 94092 0 na ArapCo Sheriff Tyler Scott Brown DEM 90853 90853 0 na ArapCo Sheriff David C. Walcher REP 82679 82679 0 na ArapCo Sheriff Eric Mulder LBR 7859 7859 0

VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS