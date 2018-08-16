Expect the worst.

That’s what political pundits, activists and insiders are saying about a nearly guaranteed bruising election season already underway.

This year’s Aurora and Colorado voters won’t only be blasted with political ads from boisterous and incessant politicians seeking office, a burning bunch of ballot questions are sure to saturate the airwaves and your mail box right up until Election Day.

The deluge of questions on this year’s ballot, mixed with the accompanying blitz of advertizing on both sides of the issues, might seem like a perfect storm to turn off voters and drive down turnout.

But as with many things considered to be conventional wisdom, the opposite is most likely true.

Robert Preuhs, a political science professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, said when there is a large number of ballot questions in a November election, it tends to drive up voter interest. With many voters who are single issue voters, and might normally sit out a midterm election, the presence of a ballot measure that hits their area of focus means they’re more likley to participate than before.

“It tends to increase voter turnout by a little bit. And the reason being is what ends up happening is a slew of different issues on the ballot appeals to a wider variety of voters,” Preuhs said. “Issue voters that may be turned off or not tuned into midterm elections might find some issues on that ballot and it drives them to the polls.”

Preuhs said the accompanying media blitz actually ends up educating voters who might not normally pay attention to political issues. And while it might drive off some voters who don’t have a propensity to vote at all, the large amount of advertising can actually get low interest voters to the polls.

While ballot issues to amend the state constitution tend to have a tougher row to hoe, the presence of numerous tax-related ballot questions both on a state and local level doesn’t mean voters will just throw their hands up and vote ‘no’ on everything. Preuhs said the statistics show voters tend to look at those type of ballot questions individually and pick and choose which ones to support.

“My guess is with even with a lot of ballot measures on November’s ballot, you will probably see people picking and choosing (what to support) somewhat like we’ve done in the past. Specific measures, especially tax measures on specific issues are more likely to pass than more broad spending measures,” Preuhs said.

Floyd Ciruli, a political polling expert, said voters have become accustomed to seeing ballots full of initiatives. So being inundated with decisions on fracking bans, transportation and education funding won’t dissuade people from mailing in their ballots.

Ciruli said he didn’t expect initiatives on the ballot to cause significant increases in turnout this year. But he said what will drive voters to the polls this time around in Colorado will be a very interesting gubernatorial race on the state level, and those looking to make the midterm elections a referendum, either good or bad, on President Trump.

“I expect turnout will be higher than it was four years ago,” Ciruli said. “But turnout still will be down slightly from two years ago.”

Not everyone is dreading the inevitable onslaught of TV ads brooding over the end of the world if Colorado voters side with anti-fracking measures or side against them.

“We live for this,” said Jon Caldara, president of the right-wing Denver think tank, Independence Institute. That group will be adding to the fray this fall if their own transportation ballot question is deemed OK by state elections officials to make petition muster. “This is what politics is all about.”

He said as far as big TV buys go, his coalition doesn’t have much cash.

“But we’re going to make a lot of noise,” he said.

It’s unclear how much listening voters are up for with so many rowdy voices all clamoring for attention. Fracking, oil rights, education spending, payday lending scams, tax hikes, road bills, pot shops, red-light cameras and more will all be competing with a raucous race for Colorado governor and, in Aurora, with one of the country’s most watched races for Congress.

Here’s a run-down of some of this year’s most likely ballot suspects that will be blowing up your phone with push-polls, TV with rerunning political ads and mail box with direct-mail hits to get your attention.

Frack Attack

Yet another fight over oil and gas development setbacks is brewing for the November ballot. Initiative 97, backed by Rising Colorado, would designate a 2,500-foot buffer zone around vulnerable areas, that includes playgrounds, irrigation canals, lakes, public parks and sports fields.

Current law allows oil and gas wells 500 feet from a home and 1,000 feet from a school building.

It’s similar to failed Initiative 78, which was proposed and defeated in 2016. In it’s GIS-based impact study, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said the new measure would make 54 percent of Colorado’s total land surface unavailable.

For perspective, the commission points out that 61 percent of surface acreage in the state’s top five oil-producing counties would be off-limits.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is still certifying signatures, but Rising Colorado claims to have submitted 171,000 signatures.

“If this measure makes it onto the ballot, Coloradans will know exactly what is at stake: private property rights, more than 100,000 good-paying jobs, more than $1 billion in taxes for schools, parks and libraries and our nation’s energy security,” Colorado Oil and Gas Association President Dan Haley said as part of a statement on the signatures.

COGA also claims 43,000 jobs would be lost in the first year if the ballot question was approved and the state’s GDP “would take a $218 billion hit.”

Opponents of the potential ballot initiative are also focusing some of their attacks on the state’s education budget. But supporters of the proposed setbacks are focused on school safety and say the budget talk is nothing but a smoke screen.

Micah Parkin, a board member for Colorado Rising, told the Sentinel earlier this summer the real school issue with Initiative 97 is safety of children in such close proximity to oil and gas operations.

She said 80 percent of more than 700 studies on fracking in the past few years have found it to be harmful to health or pose a risk, including explosions like in the incident in Firestone where an old gas line was ruptured and killed two people in their home.

The other side of that argument is school money.

Neil Ray, president of the Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners, said so much land off limits would have an impact on school budgets.

CAMRO points to the $560 million statewide school accounts have received in revenue from oil and gas leases in Colorado’s Wattenberg Field since the 1980s. That’s the 2,000 mile or so gas field between metro Denver and Greeley.

Prescription for more pot in Aurora

Voters opposed allowing medical marijuana cultivation and sales in Aurora once before, but some city leaders think moods are different now than they were in 2010 when the measure failed by nearly 4,000 votes.

Aurora City Council members are considering putting a ballot question to voters asking them whether the city should allow medical marijuana shops. The city is up against an early September deadline for putting questions on the ballot, and work is still being done on the details of the question or questions.

But even if voters were to approve the potential questions related to medical marijuana, there’s no sign yet dispensaries would be popping up all over town. That would all come to fruition post-ballot questions during the rulemaking process, said council member Nicole Johnston. She sits on the Amendment 64 ad hoc committee that first started looking at taking up medical marijuana again.

Some council members worried that if the ban were to be lifted, there would be a wash of dispensaries across town.

Allowing medical marijuana sales in the city would cause a $1.8 million deficit, city officials estimate. That’s largely based off Denver’s market, where medical marijuana makes up 35 percent of total marijuana sales. If the same scenario were to play out in Aurora, the city would lose money. To combat that, the city is looking at attaching a tax to medical marijuana sales.

A question would also allow cultivation and manufacturing to take place within city limits — which hasn’t happened under the ban. But according to the city, existing growers are interested in being able to cultivate medical-grade cannabis.

In a survey the city sent to Aurora marijuana establishments, 50 percent of the “yes” responses from the cultivation and product manufacturers were interested in the medical market. The respondents who answered “no” were all from retail store license holders, according to the survey.

City council members are expected to vote on a final version of the ballot language Monday during the regular city council meeting.

Red light robocop cap in Aurora

Aurora voters will also get to choose the fate of the photo red light program that generates nearly $2 million for the city. The program has been controversial at the state level and has divided Aurora City Council members in the past.

Now, Aurora voters will have the final say.

There are currently 10 intersections in Aurora that utilize the cameras that snap a photo of drivers entering the intersection after the light has turned red. Approving the ballot question — which will read: “Shall Aurora continue to issue photo red light tickets to drivers that enter an intersection after the traffic light turns red?” — could allow more intersections policed by the photo red light program.

Aurora has taken a strong stance on state legislation on the matter. This year, city lobbyists fought HB-1072, which would have eliminated Aurora’s program and others like it across the state.

That bill didn’t make it past committee. But it’s hardly the first squabble the issue saw under the gold dome. Lawmakers twice sent Gov. John Hickenlooper legislation banning the programs. In each debate, the issue comes down to whether the photo red light programs actually make roads safer.

Council member Marsha Berzins and then-Councilman Bob LeGare both wanted to submit the question to Aurora voters earlier this year, but council member Charlie Richardson said he worried that if the question was put on the ballot, voters would eliminate the program. That would essentially mean eliminating some funding for some city programs.

Nearly all of the revenue raised by the program goes back into the community. Aurora Mental Health got $340,000 from the program last year. Another $287,000 went to help homelessness in Aurora, and more than $100,000 was allocated to Gateway Domestic Violence Services.

School of tough hawks

Funding public schools is a sure way to strike up an argument at the state Legislature and pretty much all across the state.

If sanctioned by state election officials, Proposition 93 would raise big money for schools with what critics say is a big tax increase.

Prop. 93 would raise an estimated $1.6 billion annually by raising taxes on some residents and actually lowering them on others, according to the measure’s authors.

Proponents say they measure is needed because Colorado schools are desperate for cash. They point out that Colorado in many studies ranks at the bottom of the list of states for per-pupil spending.

Community members, activists and teachers stormed the state Capitol in April, expressing their displeasure at the current state of Colorado’s public education system.

“We’re already losing good teachers because of (pay) to other states,” said Janette O’Brien, a teacher at Lansing Elementary School in April. “If we continue to underfund and underserve the teachers, Colorado is going to look cheap compared to the rest of the country.”

However, not everyone is in support of the measure.

“Initiative 93 doesn’t guarantee the money raised by increasing residential property tax, personal household income tax, and taxes on businesses will ever reach the classroom, said Pam Benigno, Director of the Education Policy Center Independence Institute. “Thousands of seniors are trying their best to remain in their homes but this measure would remove protections from skyrocketing property taxes for all homeowners as home prices increase.”

School funding has been at the forefront of the state’s spending fights for years as Colorado currently underfunds its schools by $822 million annually, proponents of funding increase proposals say.

Rural areas and schools jammed with students from poor and immigrant families, in particular, routinely deal with short budgets and limited resources.

Any proposed tax increase requires approval from the voters, per the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Residents have already rejected education funding measures twice before, with the most recent no vote coming in 2013.

Colorado ranked 40th in spending per student according to 2013 figures from the National Center for Education Statistics compiled by the Colorado School Finance Project.

If approved, the initiative would go into effect within 30 days of the official canvasing of 2018 General Election votes.

The measure would utilize a graduated income tax increase, beginning next year. That income tax hike would reportedly affect the state’s top 8 percent of taxpayers, according to Great Schools, Thriving Communities, a statewide organization formed in support of the initiative.

The tax increase would breakdown by income level:

• Those with taxable income below $150,000 won’t see an increase;

• Those making $150,001 to $200,000 would see an $81 increase;

• Those making $300,001 to $500,000 will see a $3,456 increase.

The initiative would also increase taxes on Colorado corporations by 1.37 percent.

Officials say revenue from the initiative would be directed into a newly-established Quality Public Education Fund to then be distributed to public schools across the state by category; the total expected expenditure is listed for each item in parentheses:

• Increase spending per pupil in grades K-12 to $7,300 ($619 million);

• Increase special education funding ($120 million);

• Increase gifted program funding ($10 million);

• Increase English-language proficiency program funding ($20 million);

• Increase preschool funding ($10 million).

Initiative 93 would allocate further funding for at-risk students who qualify for reduced lunch prices ($77 million); and it would also increase funding for full-day kindergarten programs from 0.58 percent to 1 percent ($223 million).

Hitting closer to home, the proposed measure would direct approximately $71.2 million annually to Aurora Public Schools, while the Cherry Creek School District would receive $90.3 million, according to Great Schools, Thriving Communities.

The road to somewhere

The road to Colorado’s gridlock has long been paved with good intentions.

For years, and years, state lawmakers have struggled to build consensus for a plan to spend more on Colorado roads and bridges. While Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on a how, they all agree that the need to repair and expand the state’s roads far exceeds what Colorado has been doing about it.

State analysts say Colorado has at least $9 billion worth of unmet road repair and expansion needs.

After years of not being able to agree on a plan, state lawmakers this spring agreed on a plan to use existing state revenues to pay for about $3.5 billion worth of projects. Voters this fall now decide where to go from here.

Proposition 153 would raise state taxes to fund $6 billion in transportation bonds. The plan is to raise the state sales tax 0.63 percent to raise about $767 million a year for 20 years. The change would increase sales taxes 6 cents on every $10 of purchase.

It would allow Colorado to borrow about $6 billion to fund Colorado’s list of transportation needs.

The initiative has been spearheaded by a consortium of area chambers of commerce, who see a deteriorating transportation system as a serious liability for commercial growth across the state.

“From the chambers’ point of view, I don’t believe the state has enough revenue to solve everything we need to solve on transportation,” Kelly Brough said, the Denver Metro Chamber president.

Democrats and moderate Republicans have long held there isn’t any extra money in the state to solve Colorado’s transportation crisis.

Not so, says Caldara and others like him.

“It’s time to raise expectations, not taxes,” Caldara said. He and his right-wing think tank have long held there’s plenty of money in state coffers, but that it’s been drained by recent Medicaid expansion.

Others balk at that, pointing to the complexity of Medicaid funding under the Obamacare system and the overall impact of more Coloradans with health insurance.

Caldara’s Proposition 167, if it gets the OK from state election officials, would require the state to borrow another $3.5 billion to spend only on roads — without raising taxes.

Critics say the measure would force lawmakers to take revenue from other areas in the budget, such as schools and health care. Caldara says his group has little money to wage a noisy media war against the competing plan, but he plans to get as much media exposure as he can to make his case.

With so much at stake, the issue is sure to be in the forefront of the election through Nov. 6.

— Editor Dave Perry and the Associated Press contributed to this story