Assistant DA Maillaro announces bid to replace term-limited Brauchler in 18th Judicial District

AURORA | An assistant district attorney for the 18th Judicial District has announced a bid to become that jurisdiction’s top prosecutor.

Matt Maillaro, 51, a registered Democrat, announced in a press release Tuesday night he’s running to replace his boss, George Brauchler, as 18th Judicial District Attorney.

“Our community has grown and changed greatly over the last decade, and it is time for the District Attorney’s office to evolve and adapt to meet the new challenges we face,” Maillaro said in a statement issued through a campaign spokesman shortly before 8 p.m. on April 23.

Brauchler, who lost a bid to be the state’s next attorney general last November, is term-limited in his current post. The Republican, who prosecuted the Aurora theater shooting trial, won his current seat four months after the massacre in November 2012. He was elected to a second term four years later.

Maillaro formed a candidate committee to support his 2020 bid on Sunday, according to Colorado Secretary of State records. No one else has announced a bid for the seat.

A native of New York, Maillaro has lived in Colorado for nearly 25 years, according to campaign spokesman Daniel Aschkinasi. He graduated from Queens College in the City University of New York system, and later attended law school at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Maillaro began his prosecutorial career with the 18th Judicial District, which is the state’s largest such jurisdiction. It covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties. About 1 million people live in the district.

Maillaro has worked in his current role as assistant district attorney since April 2018. He currently lives in Arapahoe County.

In his statement, Maillaro said he would be a progressive prosecutor.

“As district attorney, I will prioritize public safety through progressive prosecution methods that focus on diverting non-violent individuals out of our criminal justice system and into more focused programs to get them the support and help they need,” he said. “My office will blanket victims of crime in support and resources and will focus on keeping the most dangerous offenders away from our most vulnerable populations. I will work to fix systemic problems which disproportionately impact people of color, the poor, and the mentally ill. With a shift in philosophy, we will increase lasting public safety while simultaneously serving with fairness and dignity all people who are impacted by the system.”

A Democrat has not won the district attorney’s post in the 18th Judicial District since the region was established in 1962, according to Aschkinasi, who previously served as campaign manager on for current Boulder DA Michael Doughtery and Denver DA Beth McCann.

Maillaro previously donated to former Republican state Attorney General Cynthia Coffman’s campaign for that post in 2015, according to state records. He later donated to Brauchler’s campaign for DA in 2016, and his boss’s failed bid for governor in 2017. Maillaro also donated to Coffman’s 2018 campaign for governor after Brauchler dropped out of the same race.