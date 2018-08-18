Win VIP tickets to the Taste of Colorado festival, courtesy of Colorado Table

DENVER | Colorado Table is offering readers a VIP Place at the 2018 Taste of Colorado table as our guests.

The Taste of Colorado is a the metro area’s premier, four-day outdoor food and music festival held annually in downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park on Labor Day weekend.

Colorado Table is giving away three pairs of one-day VIP tickets that get you up front and close to the top musical acts and excellent eats without the lines.

The festival runs Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 during the Labor Day weekend. Click here for VIP details.

Top acts this year include REO Speedwagon, Smash Mouth, and Leann Rimes.

As a Colorado Table guest to the VIP section, you’ll also have access to an exclusive lounge. The ticket includes two free drinks and food while hanging out with other VIPs.

At Colorado Table, we’re serving up stories, photos, videos and events focusing on the growing cuisine scene all across the state. Online daily, bringing recipes, local, regional and industry news to your screen. Each month, we open up extra space in the Sentinel to take a closer look at cuisine around Greater Aurora. We offer a calendar of food and drink events and a place to get ideas for cooking, stocking up and food-related travel.

To enter the contest for VIP Taste of Colorado tickets, just complete the brief survey below by Sunday Aug. 26, 2018.

