Trump ‘not even a little bit’ worried about impeachment

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.

Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.

The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.

But Trump insisted Monday: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”

Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.

His reply? “Not even a little bit.”