AURORA | The Front Range Airport, on the northeastern edge of Aurora in Adams County, can now act as a space port, following an operator license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Don’t look to book a flight just yet. There are more steps for Front Range to take before take-off, including development of commercial passenger horizontal takeoff ships, officials say.

SPACE PORT: THE FUTURE — From Aurora magazine

It’s the 11th granted in the U.S. and means the airport is slated to be a hub for the commercial space industry.

The Colorado Air and Space Port, as it’s being called, will allow horizontal takeoffs and landings. The vehicles will takeoff like any other air vehicle that uses jet fuel, but it’s then launched by rocket boosters into suborbital flight, according to airport officials.

“The license from the FAA is an important step in the process, and we’re looking forward to partnering with a company that shares our vision for the spaceport and the technological and commercial benefits it brings to Colorado,” said Space Port Director Dave Ruppel.

Now that the airport has landed the operator license, a space company must apply to be the operator.

Local government and business leaders are casting the announcement as the first in hopefully a long line of major developments for the region. Officials estimate the spaceport could bring upwards of 200,000 jobs to the state.

“This license supports the rapid pace of innovation of Colorado-based companies while inviting new investment to grow these 21st century jobs throughout the state,” Governor John Hickenlooper said in a statement. “Colorado welcomes the chance to write the next chapter in our country’s space history.”

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer