Bike-share programs ride out of Aurora, but electric scooters could buzz into town

AURORA | The lime-green and yellow bikes that once peppered Aurora schools, sidewalks, and sometimes private property are being pulled off the streets, but they could be replaced by snazzy electric scooters.

Both LimeBike and Ofo, two private bike share companies that brought their dockless bike system to Aurora last year, are leaving the city, said Aurora Senior Transportation Planner Tom Worker-Braddock.

Unlike docked bike sharing models, such as Denver’s Bcycle, LimeBike, Ofo and JUMP bikes can be parked on any public property. Users connect to smartphone apps to find bikes in the area.

Worker-Braddock said both companies are taking their biking business out the metro area, although Ofo will continue offering their bikes on the University of Denver campus. LimeBike and Ofo did not respond to requests for comment.

Worker-Braddock believes the companies’ decisions were unrelated to Aurora’s bike share program, which is looking to approve replacements for LimeBike and Ofo.

That may be easier said than done. A spokesperson for Uber JUMP Bike, a competitor, said the company does not have plans to expand from Denver into Aurora.

Aurorans looking for a quick ride may have a different opportunity to cruise in style later this year. The city aims to host electric scooters from brands LimeBike and Bird, which have become popular in downtown Denver, as soon as October.

Worker-Braddock said the scooters could be more sought after than bikes.

When LimeBike arrived in Aurora last fall, it caught the attention of local officials and residents looking for sustainable and cheap transportation options .

“When I first came to visit Aurora in March, LimeBikes were everywhere,” Worker-Braddock said. “Most of the time, there was no problem with the program.”

He presumes that both companies looked to establish a foothold in the metro area but struggled with permitting. Each city must establish its own permitting protocols for bike sharing programs, which put Aurorans near city borders in an awkward position. For example, riders in Stapleton would find their wheels locked upon biking into Denver.

If you see the old, yellow-and-green bikes around Aurora after the coming weeks, said Worker-Braddock, they have likely been stolen.