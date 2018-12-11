Yemen’s warring sides said to agree on prisoner swap

RIMBO, Sweden | Both sides in Yemen’s civil war reached an agreement Tuesday to exchange more than 15,000 prisoners by Jan. 20, a member of the rebel delegation said, in what appears to be the first major breakthrough in the 4-year-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and left millions more facing starvation

Officials from the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and Iran-backed Shiite rebels said at news conferences in Sweden that they have exchanged prisoner lists. The lists will be analyzed over four weeks, ahead of a final swap to be facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the representatives said.

The move is a vital step in implementing a pact reached earlier this month on the exchange of all prisoners held by both sides.

The government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, said it has provided U.N. mediators with an initial list of 8,200 prisoners allegedly held by the rebels, known as Houthis.

The government list included members of the family of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed by the Houthis in December 2017. It also included more than 300 children and 88 women.

The rebel delegation claimed it has provided its own list of prisoners held by the government.

“The Houthis provided a list of 7,487 captives and detainees. We provided a (list) of 8,576 detainees,” said Askar Zouail of the government delegation. “But the number of detainees (held by the rebels) exceeds 18,000 detainees since the beginning of the war” in March 2015.

While U.N. officials at the talks called the exchange of prisoner lists “very impressive,” the sheer magnitude of the swap could potentially delay the process past the Jan. 20 deadline and hinder implementation of the deal.

Othman Mujali, who is agriculture minister in the Hadi government, said both sides are considering a mechanism for implementing the swap.

“We hope the other side is serious. For us, we are serious and ready at the moment,” he said.

Houthi representative Abdul-Qader el-Murtaza said the government list includes prisoners from member countries in the coalition, such as Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

He said Jan. 20 was set a final date for the prisoner swap overseen by the Red Cross.