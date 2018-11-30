White officer indicted for murder in killing of black man

DALLAS | A grand jury on Friday indicted a white former Dallas police officer on a murder charge for killing her unarmed black neighbor after she said she mistakenly entered his apartment rather than her own and shot him, according to Dallas County court records.

Amber Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the Sept. 6 shooting of her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean.

Guyger claimed that after finishing her shift, she returned home in-uniform and parked on the fourth floor of her apartment complex’s garage, instead of the third floor, where her unit was located, according to an affidavit prepared by the Texas Rangers. She said she reached the door of what she thought was her apartment — Jean’s was directly above hers — and found the door ajar. She opened it to find a person standing in the dark. She said she pulled her gun and fired twice after the person ignored her commands.

Guyger has since been fired from the department and Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas. The federal suit claims Guyger used excessive force in the shooting and contends the department did not provide her with adequate training.

The circumstances of the shooting sparked outrage and led many to question Guyger’s account of the details. Critics, including Jean’s family, also wondered why it took three days for Guygert to be charged, why she wasn’t taken into custody immediately after the shooting and whether race played a factor in her decision to use deadly force.

Responding to criticism that the original manslaughter charge was too lenient, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the grand jury could decide on the more serious charge of murder, which it has done.