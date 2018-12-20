Whitaker rejected advice to recuse from Russia probe

WASHINGTON | Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker elected not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation even though a top Justice Department ethics official advised him to step aside out of an “abundance of caution,” a senior official said Thursday.

Whitaker’s previous criticism of the Russia investigation has raised concerns about whether he can oversee it fairly. The ethics official said this week that a recusal was “a close call,” but suggested that Whitaker remove himself, even though he was not required to do so.

Whitaker decided not to heed the suggestion.

Earlier Thursday, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Associated Press that Whitaker did not have to recuse himself from overseeing the probe, but that wasn’t the entire scope.

Later, a senior Justice Department official offered a much more detailed account of the ethics consultation. It showed that although Whitaker was not required to step aside from the probe, the issue wasn’t so clear-cut. That official would discuss the matter with reporters only on condition of anonymity.

Members of Congress have said they’re worried about Whitaker’s former criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The probe is looking at Russian invovlement in the 2016 election and connections to President Donald Trump’s campaign. The investigation had been overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until Trump ousted Jeff Sessions as attorney general last month and appointed Whitaker. The senior official said Rosenstein continues to have day-to-day oversight of the probe.

The official said that after Whitaker was appointed, he established a group of four Justice Department officials — led by a veteran U.S. attorney — to advise him on the transition and ethics process. That small group of officials met regularly with the Justice Department’s career ethics officials.

Whitaker sat down with the ethics officials three times in the last six weeks, the senior official said. During one of those meetings the officials asked Whitaker about the remarks he made as a legal commentator for CNN about his views of the Mueller investigation. The remarks were made before he joined the Justice Department.

Whitaker had once spoke about a scenario in which Trump could fire Sessions and then appoint an acting attorney general who could stifle the funding of Mueller’s probe. His other past public statements have included an opinion piece in which he said Mueller would be straying outside his mandate if he investigated Trump’s family finances. In a talk radio interview, Whitaker maintained there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Whitaker was not required to solicit a recommendation from ethics officials and it was at Whitaker’s discretion whether he should recuse, the senior official said. Ethics officials had also told Whitaker’s advisers that they had no precedent of another attorney general recusing themselves because of a perceived conflict.

Since taking office, Whitaker has not been briefed on specific developments of the special counsel’s investigation and Rosenstein will continue to maintain day-to-day oversight for the foreseeable future, the official added.

However, the official said Whitaker can be briefed as the investigation moves forward, though there isn’t a set timetable yet on when that might begin.