WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and Sentinel TV

1. SPECIAL COUNSEL TEAM FLOATED IDEA OF TRUMP SUBPOENA

Trump’s former attorney, John Dowd, confirms to the AP that Robert Mueller’s investigators broached the extraordinary idea of forcing a sitting president to testify under oath.

2. JUDICIAL LEANING APPARENT IN TRAVEL BAN CASES

A review by the AP of decisions by nearly 40 federal district court and appellate judges on Trump’s travel bans shows a sharp divide between Republican and Democratic nominated judges.

3. HIT FILM ‘AMAZING CHINA’ SHOWS POWER OF PROPAGANDA

Huajian Group, which made Ivanka Trump shoes, stands accused of labor abuses in China and its workers in Ethiopia tell the AP they are severely underpaid.

4. #REDFORED MOVEMENT REACHES CLIMAX

Arizona teachers promise to end a historic statewide strike that shut down schools for days if lawmakers pass a plan that offers big raises and increased school funding.

5. WHAT’S NEXT FOR MIGRANTS STUCK AT US BORDER

After gaining widespread attention after Trump’s critical words, the rest of the asylum-seeking process will happen slowly and secretively in immigration courts.

6. WHERE THE STREETS ARE BEING BLOCKED

Opposition protesters are blocking the road leading from Armenia’s capital to its airport as well as several subway stations in Yerevan and government ministries after their leader calls for a national strike.

7. NASA SENDING NEW SPACECRAFT TO RED PLANET

The space agency is going back to Mars for the first time in six years with a robotic geologist to dig deeper than ever before to take the planet’s temperature and measure its pulse.

8. WHAT KANYE CALLED SLAVERY

In an interview with “TMZ Live,” the outspoken rapper called American slavery a “choice,” leading to harsh criticism from one TMZ staffer and many on social media.

9. FRENCH PRESIDENT CAUGHT IN FAUX PAS

Emmanuel Macron raises eyebrows in Sydney by calling Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wife “delicious,” leading many to speculate on just exactly what he meant.

10. CALL IT A COMEBACK

Steph Curry comes off the bench to score 28 points in a triumphant return from a knee injury and nearly six weeks off, and the Warriors hold off the Pelicans to go ahead 2-0 in their playoff series.