Virtual reality, STEM and more to be offered at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus

AURORA | Cherry Creek students will study virtual reality technology, cybersecurity, aircraft maintenance and more next year.

The Cherry Creek School District released its catalogue Wednesday of technical- and career-focused courses to be held during the 2019-2020 school year at the forthcoming Cherry Creek Innovation Campus.

Courses include: precision machine training for manufacturing work, physical and occupational therapy, lodging and resort management, and automotive repairs. The school will also offer a host of science, technology, engineering and math courses and the resources to give students hands-on experience.

Standout courses include advanced robotics, virtual reality technology, and the aviation program that will include aviation physics and actual aircraft maintenance.

Programs typically begin at tenth grade and funnel certified students into regional community college programs or courses at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

The Innovation Campus is a public school, but most courses require between $15 and $85 in fees.

Cherry Creek officials, including former Superintendent Harry Bull, have said preparing students for careers after high school is essential.

The campus is located in Centennial near the Denver Broncos training facility.