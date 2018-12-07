US: Trump’s ex-lawyer deserves prison despite cooperation

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, should receive substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday.

The recommendation was part of a filing made in advance of Cohen’s sentencing in New York next week.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in several state and federal investigatins over several months, including seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

The court’s Probation Department reported that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison, according to prosecutors. They said the range “reflects Cohen’s extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct.”

Prosecutors also said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would normally get “given, among other reasons, Cohen’s affirmative decision not to become one.”