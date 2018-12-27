US stocks lose momentum a day after Dow’s record gain

Stocks sunk sharply, unable to capitalize on the prior day’s strong performance, as Wall Street stumbles toward what could be its most significant annual loss since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped about 360 points in early afternoon trading Thursday after falling as much as 528 points earlier. Technology companies and health care stocks, big gainers on Wednesday when the market had its best day in 10 years, absorbed a portion of the heaviest losses in the broad slide.

The market’s fluctuations have resulted in unusual volatility for the final days of 2018 On the whole, it’s been a turbulent month — the market remains on track for its worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Depression, and could finish 2018 with its biggest losses in 10 years.

“You’re watching the market wrestle with, ‘Ok, are we within a couple percent off the bottom, or does the community think there’s another 20 percent lower?'” said Billy Huzar, client investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Energy stocks also dropped as the price of U.S. crude oil slid 2.9 percent a day after posting its biggest increase in two years.

The S&P 500 index fell 44 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,423 as of 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow slid 360 points, or 1.6 percent, to 22,517. Both indexes rose about 5 percent Wednesday, when the Dow had its biggest-ever single-day point gain.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141 points, or 2.2 percent, to 6,411. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 25 points, or 1.9 percent, 1,304.

Volatility has been the norm this month. The Dow has dropped 1 percent or more in eight of the 17 trading sessions. Even with Wednesday’s big gains, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all down more than 10 percent for the month.

The partial government shutdown that began over the weekend has weighed on the market. Investors have also been unnerved by the personnel turmoil inside the Trump administration, trade tensions with China, the slowing global economy and worries that corporate profits are going to slip sooner or later.