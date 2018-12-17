US airstrikes in Somalia on the rise

WASHINGTON | A series of American airstrikes against Islamic extremists in Somalia is the latest in an explosive uptick in U.S. attacks in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

The weekend strikes, which killed 62 people, targeted al-Shabab militants who want to create their own version of repressive Shariah law in Somalia. A Somali intelligence officer told The Associated Press that the attacks on Gandarshe, a town along the Indian Ocean coast, were aimed at foiling a planned extremist uprising.

The U.S. conducted 17 airstrikes in Somalia between 2007 and 2015, according to Bill Roggio of the Long War Journal who has analyzed airstrikes in several countries for more than a decade. But those numbers have sharply risen in recent years.

In 2016, the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. launched 15 strikes in Somalia. That number rose to 31 in 2017 and at least 45 this year.

Al-Shabab once controlled large portions of Somalia, including much of the capital, Mogadishu. African Union forces have been successful in pushing the extremists from most major cities, however the group continues to be active in Somalia’s rural areas and still launches suicide car bomb attacks in the capital. Last year, a massive truck bomb killed more than 500 people.

There are between 3,000 and 7,000 al-Shabab militants in Somalia, along with up to 250 Islamic State group members.

The U.S. has targeted training camps and other sites to reduce al-Shabab’s the military capacity, said Roggio, who predicts the airstrikes in Somalia will continue at the current pace or increase.

“They are effective in keeping al-Shabab at bay, but not effective at defeating them — dealing them a decisive blow,” Roggio said.

The attacks over the weekend were aimed at al-Shabab fighters who were preparing a large-scale attack on a Somali government military base in the Lower Shabelle region, said the intelligence official, who insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The official said the airstrikes impacted both a military camp and battle vehicles in Gandarshe. Al-Shabab has long used the historic town southwest of Mogadishu, as a place to organize and launch attacks, including car bombs that hit the capital.

The U.S. military said Monday it carried out four strikes on Dec. 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on Dec. 16 which killed 28. No civilians were injured or killed in the attacks, U.S. military officials said.

The strikes were carried out in close coordination with Somalia’s government and were “conducted to prevent al-Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire and recruit for future attacks,” said the U.S. military statement.

The strikes are part of the Trump administration’s strategy in Africa that addresses three core U.S. interests on the continent: advancing trade and commercial ties, making sure that money spent on U.S. aid is not wasteful and combating violence and Islamic extremism.