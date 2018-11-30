Ukraine bars entry to Russian men of fighting age

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine strengthened its stance in its increasingly tense standoff with Russia on Friday, banning entry to all Russian men of fighting age in what Ukraine’s president said was an effort to prevent the Kremlin from destabilizing the country.

The ban will last 30 days — as long as the martial law introduced this week in much of Ukraine after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews.

The naval incident further escalated the conflict that began in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and supported separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

However, both sides could still benefit from this. By opening fire on the Ukrainian vessels, Moscow reinforced its message that Crimea is Russian for good. In Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko is likely to gain from the martial law he imposed. His approval ratings have been falling sharply ahead of March’s presidential election, and playing up the Russian threat could help him get re-elected.

In a meeting with security officials, Poroshenko said the ban targeting men between the ages of 16 and 60 will work to prevent Russian servicemen disguised as civilians from sneaking into the country as they did in Ukraine’s east, where Moscow supported the separatist insurgency with troops and weapons in a conflict that has left more than 10,000 people dead.

Residents of towns and villages on both sides of the border make regular crossing trips to see relatives and shop at local markets, but they won’t be able to do so for the duration of the ban.

Cultural exchanges were also caught in cross-fire. Bolshoi Theater’s soloist Andrei Merkuriev said he was denied entry to Ukraine to attend a ballet show that he staged in the southern port city of Odessa.

In Russia, officials and lawmakers reacted with dismay but said that they wouldn’t retaliate to avoid hurting ordinary Ukrainians.

Poroshenko’s move follows Thursday’s decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap his much-anticipated meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. Trump said it wasn’t appropriate for him to meet with Putin since Russia hasn’t released the Ukrainian ships and their crews.