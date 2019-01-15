Trump’s AG nominee asserts his independence

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general claimed independence from the White House on Tuesday, saying he felt that Russia had tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, that the special counsel investigation following Trump is not a witch hunt and that his predecessor was right to recuse himself from the probe.

Those comments by William Barr at his Senate confirmation hearing differ greatly from Trump’s own views and underscored Barr’s attempts to reassure Democrats that he will not be a loyalist to a president who has appeared to demand it from law enforcement.

Some Democrats are worried about that very possibility, citing a memo Barr wrote to the Justice Department before his nomination in which he criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation for the way it was presumably analyzing whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Barr the memo showed “a determined effort, I thought, to undermine Bob Mueller.” The nominee told senators he was simply trying to warn Justice Department officials against “stretching a statute” to conclude that the president had obstructed justice.

Trump has repeatedly critcized Mueller’s investigation, calling it a “witch hunt,” and lambasted and ultimately pushed out his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for removing himself from the matter because of his work with the 2016 Trump campaign.

“I will not be bullied into doing anything that I think is wrong, whether it be by editorial boards, Congress or the president,” Barr told senators on the Judiciary Committee. He said that, at 68 years old and partially retired, “I feel that I’m in a position in life where I can do the right thing and not really care about the consequences.”

Barr repeatedly showered praise over Mueller, who has been investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to sway the election, and said he would not undermine his work. He called him a friend of 30 years and said he couldn’t imagine that Mueller would do anything that would justify his firing.

“I don’t believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt,” he said when asked by the Republican chairman of the committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

At issue for Democratic senators is whether Barr can oversee without bias or interference the final stages of Mueller’s probe into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Feinstein said the nominee’s past rhetoric in support of expansive presidential powers “raises a number of serious questions about your views on executive authority and whether the president is, in fact, above the law.”

Barr would oversee the final stages of the investigation. He said he would consult with ethics officials on whether he would need to recuse because of a critical unsolicited memo to the Justice Department last year, but the decision would be ultimately his.