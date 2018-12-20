Trump tells GOP leaders he won’t sign bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump informed congressional Republicans Thursday he does not plan sign a bill to fund the government because it doesn’t include money to use to build his border wall with Mexico, throwing the budget process into dire disarray and risking a federal shutdown this weekend.

“The president said he will not sign this bill,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said exiting a hastily called meeting with Trump and other GOP lawmakers at the White House.

The House was planning to vote on the bill Thursday, before a deadline at midnight Friday to fund portions of the government or risk a partial shutdown just before Christmas.

The White House suggested earlier Thursday that Trump did not agree with the critical spending agreement because it lacked billions of dollars for “steel slats or a wall” at the Mexican border.

And Trump himself was critical of Republican leaders on Twitter after speaking by telephone with Ryan. Then Trump’s press secretary issued a statement saying the president “does not want to go further without border security,” including money for the wall.

Trump has faced rare, sharp criticism from some fellow Republicans over the past 24 hours for “caving” on wall funding. As House Republicans struggled to find the votes necessary to pass the Senate bill, Trump started blaming GOP leaders for failing to deliver on the $5 billion he had demanded for the wall. Ryan had promised a “big fight” after the midterm elections, but as Republicans lost House control, discussions over the year-end spending bill have largely been between Trump and Democrats.

“I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership,” Trump tweeted shortly after calling Ryan during a morning meeting of House Republicans. “Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!”

The day’s schedule was tossed into chaos. A morning press conference of GOP leaders was quickly canceled as lawmakers filed out of a basement meeting to head to the floor for other matters. Voting was not set.

“Republicans are in a state of disarray,” said House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is poised to become speaker when Democrats take control Jan. 3. “Wall funding is a non-starter.”

The temporary funding bill would keep government operating to Feb. 8, but some House Republicans say it’s better to fight for the border wall now, before they relinquish their majority to Democrats in 2019. Facing enormous criticism from high-profile conservative media figures, they don’t want to leave town without one last fight over the border wall.

Rep. Warren Davidson, an Ohio Republican and House Freedom Caucus member, said some Republicans want to “continue to fight for wins we promised the American people we would get.”

“I don’t know anybody that’s ready to vote for this,” he said.

Members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus have been urging Trump to insist on money for the border wall with Mexico. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a leader of the group, said Trump should veto the funding bill if it passes.

“I’m not afraid of losing the vote, but I am afraid of not fighting,” said Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas. “That’s how this president got in. We want a secure border. It’s not the time to quit.”

Without a deal, more than 800,000 federal workers would face furloughs or be forced to work without pay, disrupting government operations days before Christmas.