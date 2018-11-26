Trump strongly defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

SAN DIEGO | President Donald Trump is strongly defending the use of tear gas at the Mexican border to repel a crowd of migrants that included angry rock-throwers and barefoot, crying children.

Critics argued the border agents’ action as overkill, but Trump kept to a hard line.

“They were being rushed by some very tough people and they used tear gas,” Trump said Monday of the previous day’s encounter. “Here’s the bottom line: Nobody is coming into our country unless they come in legally.”

The showdown at the San Diego-Tijuana border crossing has thrust into the spotlight two competing narratives about the caravan of migrants hoping to apply for asylum but stuck on the Mexican sider. Trump describes them as a threat to U.S. national security, intent on exploiting America’s asylum law, but others insist he is exaggerating to stoke fears and achieve his political goals.

The sheer size of the caravan makes it unique.

“I think it’s so unprecedented that everyone is hanging their own fears and political agendas on the caravan,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that studies immigration. “You can call it scary, you can call it hopeful, you can call it a sign of human misery. You can hang whatever angle you want to on it.”

Trump slams against migrant caravans as dangerous groups comprised of mostly single men. That view featured heavily in his speeches during the midterm election campaign when several of the migrants were hundreds of miles away, traveling on foot. Officials have claimed some 500 members are criminals, but haven’t backed that up with details on why they think so. On Monday, Trump tweeted the caravan at the border included “stone cold criminals.”

Mario Figueroa — Tijuana’s social services department director who is overseeing operations at the sports complex where most of the migrants in the caravan are staying — said as of Friday that of the 4,938 staying there, 933 were women, 889 were children and 3,105 were men, which includes fathers traveling with families along with single men.

The U.S. military said Monday that about 300 troops who had been deployed in south Texas and Arizona as part of a border security mission have been moved to California for similar work. The military’s role is limited largely to erecting barriers along the border and providing transportation and logistical support to Customs and Border Protection.