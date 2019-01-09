Trump stalks out of shutdown session with Dems — ‘Bye-bye’

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump stormed out of his discussions with congressional leaders Wednesday — “I said bye-bye,” he tweeted soon after — as efforts to end the 19-day partial government shutdown dove into deeper disarray over his demand for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers now face lost paychecks on Friday.

The president will visit the border in person on Thursday, but he has expressed his own doubts that his appearance and remarks will change any minds.

The brief session in the White House Situation Room was over almost as soon as it began.

Democrats said they asked Trump to re-open the government but he replied that if he did they wouldn’t give him money for the wall, which has been his signature promise since his presidential campaign two years ago.

Republicans said Trump directly asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: If he opened the government would she fund the wall? She said no.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump slammed his hand on the table and walked out. Republicans said Trump, who passed out candy at the start of the meeting, did not raise his voice and there was no table pounding.

One result was certain: The shutdown sank into new territory with no finish line in sight. The Democrats see the idea of the long, impenetrable wall as ineffective and even immoral, a sad waste of the $5.7 billion Trump is asking. He sees it as an absolute necessity to prevent what he calls a crisis of illegal immigration, drug-smuggling and human trafficking at the border.

“The president made clear today that he is going to stand firm to achieve his priorities to build a wall — a steel barrier — at the southern border,” Vice President Mike Pence told reporters afterward.

That insistence and Trump’s storming out were “really, really unfortunate,” said Schumer.

Trump had just come back from Capitol Hill where he urged jittery congressional Republicans to hold firm with him. He suggested a deal for his border wall might be getting closer, but he also said the shutdown would last “whatever it takes.”

He spoke about the possibility of a broad immigration compromise with Democrats to protect some immigrants from deportation but provided no clear strategy or timeline for resolving the standoff, according to senators in the private session. He left the Republican lunch boasting of “a very, very unified party,” but GOP senators are publicly uneasy as the standoff ripples across the lives of Americans and interrupts the economy.

Trump insisted at the White House “I didn’t want this fight.” But it was his sudden rejection of a bipartisan spending bill late last month that blindsided leaders in Congress, including Republican allies, now seeking a resolution to the shutdown.