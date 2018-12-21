Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill

WASHINGTON | With a government shutdown still looming, President Donald Trump on Friday signed rare bipartisan legislation dealing with concerns about the criminal justice system.

Trump hailed the bill as “an incredible success for our country” and “beyond bipartisan” during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

Lawmakers and advocates also championed it as a hugely influential package and thanked the president for supporting the measure.

The legislation will provide judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and will enhance prisoner rehabilitation efforts, among other efforts.

It received the rare support of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as conservative and liberal groups that typically don’t work together.

Playing a prime role behind the scenes was Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, whose father spent time in federal prison when he was younger.