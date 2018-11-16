Trump says he’s ‘very easily’ answered Mueller questions

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump said Friday he had “very easily” answered a written set of questions from special counsel Robert Mueller, though he speculated that the questions had been “tricked up” in an attempt to catch him in a lie. He said he hadn’t submitted his answers to investigators yet.

“You have to always be careful when you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions,” Trump told reporters in his latest swipe at the probe into 2016 election interference and possible ties between Moscow and the president’s campaign.

The president did not say when he would submit the answers to Mueller, but his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, indicated it may happen next week. The special counsel has expressed a willingness to accept written answers on matters related to collusion with Russia. But Giuliani has also claimed repeatedly the president would not answer Mueller’s questions on possible obstruction of justice.

During months of intense negotiations with the special counsel office, Trump’s lawyers have time and again counseled the president against sitting down for an in-person interview.

Trump’s written response, though not yet delivered, signals a new phase in the Mueller probe, the year-and-a-half-long investigation that has produced guilty pleas and convictions from several top Trump aides even as the special counsel and the White House have engaged in lengthy negotiations about how — or if — the president would testify.

Though he spent hours with his attorneys, Trump insisted: “My lawyers don’t write answers, I write answers.”

The president’s remarks were fresh evidence of his return to the ominous rhythms of the Russia probe after spending heady weeks enjoying adulation-soaked campaign rallies before the midterm elections.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess,” Trump tweeted Thursday as part of a series of morning posts. The investigators don’t care “how many lives they can ruin,” he wrote.

A day later, he tried to put a rosier shine on the situation, telling reporters: “I’m sure it will be just fine.”

The president continued to maintain his innocence while launching new broadsides at the probe. He denied being “agitated” despite his outbursts the day before.