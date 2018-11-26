Trump in Mississippi to rally for GOP Sen. Hyde-Smith

TUPLEO, Miss. | President Donald Trump was in Mississippi Monday to campaign for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and attempt to keep her seat in Republican hands.

Trump appeared at two rallies to help Hyde-Smith finish the last two years of the term started by Republican Thad Cochran.

Hyde-Smith is locked in a close runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

The election has been overrun by racial issues, after a photo emerged of Hyde-Smith wearing a replica hat of a Confederate soldier and a video emerged of her saying she’d be “on the front row” of a public hanging if invited.

Before he departed the White House, Trump said Hyde-Smith “apologized and she misspoke.” He said “she felt very badly, she certainly didn’t mean that.”

Espy would be the first African-American to represent the state in the Senate since Reconstruction.

It’s the last Senate race of the 2018 election season, in which Republicans held onto their slim majority in the Senate, but lost control of the House.