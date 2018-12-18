Trump Foundation reaches deal to dissolve amid lawsuit

NEW YORK | President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has come to an agreement to dissolve amid a legal battle with New York’s attorney general.

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is criticizing Saturday Night Live again on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 16, the morning after another spoof on the sketch-comedy show focused on him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Attorney General Barbara Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation with the court Tuesday outlining a process for shutting down the charity and distributing outstanding assets to other nonprofit groups.

New York filed a lawsuit last spring accusing the foundation of operating as a means to support Trump’s businesses and political campaign. That suit will continue.

Lawyers for the foundation claim any infractions were minor. They say they have been trying to shut down the foundation voluntarily for months.

A judge must still sign off on the agreement.

Underwood is a Democrat and is seeking millions of dollars in penalties. She wants Trump and his eldest children barred from running other charities.

Tuesday’s agreement, which still needs a judge’s OK, follows weeks after a New York judge rejected arguments from the foundation’s lawyers that the case was politically motivated and should be dismissed.

Under is a Democrat, as is her predecessor as attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, who started probing the foundation in 2016 after The Washington Post reported that some of its expenses personally benefited the presidential candidate. Schneiderman ordered the foundation to stop fundraising in New York.

Underwood was appointed to replace Schneiderman in May, when he resigned amid allegations he physically abused women.

