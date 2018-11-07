Trump forces out Jeff Sessions as US attorney general

WASHINGTON | Attorney General Jeff Sessions was fired Wednesday as the country’s chief law enforcement officer after enduring more than a year of personal attacks from President Donald Trump over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

Sessions told the president in a one-page letter that he was submitting his resignation “at your request.”

Trump made the announcement in a tweet that he was naming Sessions’ chief of staff Matthew Whitaker, a former United States attorney from Iowa, as acting attorney general. Whitaker has been critical of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between the president’s Republican campaign and Russia.

The resignation comes at the end of a toxic relationship that frayed just weeks into the attorney general’s tumultuous tenure, when he stepped aside from the Mueller investigation.

Trump blamed the decision for opening the door to the appointment of Mueller, who took over the Russia probe and started examining whether Trump’s conflict with Sessions was part of a broader effort to obstruct justice and stymie the probe.

Asked whether Whitaker would assume control over Mueller’s investigation, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Flores said Whitaker would be “in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice.” The Justice Department did not announce a departure for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller more than a year and a half ago and has closely overseen his work since then.