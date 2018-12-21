Trump, Democrats dug in as government heads for shutdown

WASHINGTON | Heading straight toward a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump appeared dug in Friday in a stalemate with Democrats over his demand for billions of dollars in U.S.-Mexico border wall money.

The shutdown, set for midnight, would upset government operations and leave hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.

Trump met with Republican senators for a lengthy meeting at the White House, but it failed to create a clear path toward passage of a government-funding bill containing billions for construction of a border wall. The Senate began a procedural vote on the legislation but found themselves stuck in a long holding pattern waiting for the return of senators who had already left Washington.

“This is our only chance that we’ll ever have, in our opinion, because of the world and the way it breaks out, to get great border security,” Trump said Friday at the White House. Democrats will take control of the House in January, and they oppose major funding for wall construction.

Trump tried to place the blame on Democrats for the potential shutdown, even though just last week he said he would be “proud” to shut part of the government in a fight for the wall, which was a primary promise of his presidential campaign.

Congress had been on track to fund the government but veered when Trump, after a rare lashing from conservative supporters, declared Thursday he would not sign a bill without the wall billions. His supporters on the right warned that his “caving” on repeated wall promises could damage his 2020 re-election chances, and those of other Republicans as well.

“We’re totally prepared for a very long shutdown,” Trump said Friday. Embracing his changed terminology, he claimed there is tremendous enthusiasm for border security — “the barrier, wall or steel slats — it’s all the same.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill saying lawmakers “had a good conversation about the way forward. We are going to continue to be talking this afternoon.”

McConnell quickly offered a Senate procedural vote on a House Republican package that would give Trump $5.7 billion for the wall, but it was not expected to pass. At least one Republican, retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, was opposed, saying he would resist wall money without more significant immigration reforms, leaving even the procedural vote in doubt.

Senators were being called back to Washington after having already approved a bipartisan package earlier this week that would continue existing border security funding, at $1.3 billion, but without new money for Trump’s wall.

Friday’s voting dragged on as senators rushed back to town. Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said he returned to the Lone Star state on Thursday only to get back on an early Friday morning flight to Washington.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, who had flown all the way home to Hawaii, tweeted that he spent 17 minutes with his family, before returning on the 11-hour flight.

“Wheels down IAD ready to vote no on this stupid wall,” Schatz tweeted Friday, referring to Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

At the White House, senators tangled in a lengthy back-and-forth with the president, but it did not appear to set a strategy for moving forward.

“I was in an hour meeting on that and there was no conclusion,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

The Senate was set to reject the House measure because Democratic votes are needed and McConnell showed little interest in changing the rules — as Trump proposed — to allow a simple majority for approval.

But with the hours dwindling before the midnight deadline, Trump was looking to reframe the debate and blame Democrats for the impasse that threatens hundreds of thousands of federal workers on the eve of the end-of-the-year holidays.

“Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything. Later in the morning, not even waiting for a Senate vote, Trump tweeted that “the Democrats now own the shutdown!”

The White House said Trump would not go to Florida on Friday as planned for the Christmas holiday if the government were shutting down.

At issue is funding for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.

Many agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, are funded for the year and would continue to operate as usual. The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, would not be affected because it’s an independent agency.