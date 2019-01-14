Top Colorado court rebuffs health, safety groups on oil-gas

DENVER | The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that state law does not allow regulators to make public health and the environment their main priority when establishing rules for oil and gas drilling.

The ruling said state law mandates that regulators “foster” oil and gas production while protecting public health and the environment. However, the court says regulators must take into account whether those safety measures are cost-effective and technically feasible.

The decision is a win for the industry, but stricter state rules might still be ahead because Democrats now control the Legislature and the governor’s office.

Newly elected Gov. Jared Polis would like local governments to have more control over the industry, which could result in enhanced restrictions on how close wells can be drilled to homes and schools.

Community advocates and environmental groups wanted the court to rule that health and the environment should take precedence over oil and gas production. That could have inspired tougher rules on where companies can drill.

Oil and gas drilling is a hot-button issue in Colorado, which ranks fifth nationally in crude oil production and sixth in natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The state’s most productive oil and gas field — which is also one of the 10 most productive in the U.S. — overlaps fast-growing communities north of Denver, triggering frequent disputes over the proximity of wells to neighborhoods. In 2017, two people were killed in a home explosion and fire blamed on a severed natural gas pipeline.

The debate has played out in the courts, at the ballot box and before the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Voters have repeatedly defeated ballot measures to expand the minimum distance between wells and occupied buildings. The most recent defeat came last November, after the energy industry spent lavishly on ad campaigns that said the measure would kill jobs and throttle a lucrative industry.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by six young people who asked the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in 2013 to require that energy companies show they would not harm human health or the environment or contribute to climate change before regulators issued a drilling permit.