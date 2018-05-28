Opinion'Tooning into ColoradoZZ-oped Toon in Tuesday By THE SENTINEL - May 28, 2018 14 1 of 10 President Barack Obama works on a statement to the press after a phone call with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office, Jan. 28, 2011. Vice President Joe Biden, center right, and members of the national security team work with the President. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Bruce Plante Cartoon: Harvey Weinstein gets arrested, New York City, rape charges, sexual misconduct, Hollywood, Hollywood movie mogul, Plante 20180526 NFL Anthem Policy: May 26, 2018 Related