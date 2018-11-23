Tijuana mayor declares ‘humanitarian crisis’ over migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico | The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis and said Friday that he has pleaded to the United Nations for assistance to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived.

The comments by Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum came as city officials and volunteers worked together to assist the 4,976 men, women and children camped out at various parts of the city. The Trump administration has been critical of the caravan, which it said was filled with criminals, gang members and even — it insinuated at one point without any proof — terrorists.

Manuel Figueroa, who is the head of the city’s social services department, said Tijuana was bringing in portable toilets and showers, as well as shampoo and soap.

It wasn’t enough.

“Because of the absence, the apathy and the abandonment of the federal government, we are having to turn to international institutions like the U.N.,” Figueroa said.

Rene Vazquez, 60, a Tijuana resident who volunteered at the stadium, said Mexico’s federal government ignored the problem by allowing the caravan to cross the country without stopping. Now the city of 1.6 million must deal with the fallout.

“I don’t have anything against the migrants, they were the most deceived, but this is affecting us all,” Vazquez said.

Gastelum vowed not to commit the city’s public resources to dealing with the situation. On Thursday, his government issued a statement saying that it was requesting help from the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Vasquez, who plays on a soccer team that uses the sports complex, said Mexico should step up now and process humanitarian visas for the group so they can start looking for work. Meanwhile, since his soccer team can no longer practice in the stadium, he was spending time passing out donated pizzas and roasted chicken to the migrants.

The migrant caravan that left Honduras in mid-October was mostly well received by the towns it passed through along the way to the border. Even cities with few resources made sure the migrants had food and a place to rest.