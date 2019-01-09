Texas landowners dig in to fight Trump’s border wall

HIDALGO, Texas | As President Donald Trump makes his way to vist the border in Texas to present his case for his $5.7 billion wall, landowner Eloisa Cavazos says she knows firsthand how the project will play out if the White House gets what it wants.

The federal government has already begun surveying land along the border in Texas and announced plans to start construction next month. Rather than surrender their land, some property owners are digging in, vowing to reject buyout offers and preparing to fight the administration in court.

“You could give me a trillion dollars and I wouldn’t take it,” said Cavazos, whose land sits along the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Texas. “It’s not about money.”

Congress in March paid for 33 miles of walls and fencing in Texas. The government has laid out plans that would cut across private land in the Rio Grande Valley. Those with property in the crosshairs include landowners who have lived in the valley for generations, environmental groups and a 19th century chapel.

Several have hired lawyers who are set to fight the government if, as expected, it moves to seize their land through eminent domain.

The opposition will only strengthen if Democrats accede to the Trump administration’s demand to build more than 215 new miles of wall, including 104 miles in the Rio Grande Valley and 55 miles near Laredo. Even a compromise solution to build “steel slats,” as Trump has suggested, or more fencing of the kind that Democrats have previously supported would likely create more court cases and pushback in Texas.

Legal analysts say Trump likely cannot waive eminent domain — which requires the government to demonstrate a public use for the land and compensate landowners — by declaring a national emergency.

While this is Trump’s first visit to the border in Texas as president, his administration’s immigration crackdown has been felt here for months.

Hundreds of the more than 2,400 children separated from their parents last summer were detained in cages at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, where Trump is scheduled to visit Thursday. Three “tender-age” facilities for the youngest children were opened in this region.