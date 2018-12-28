Syria claims it has entered a disputed Kurdish-held town

BEIRUT | Syria’s military claimed Friday it entered the flashpoint Kurdish-held town of Manbij in an apparent deal with the Kurds, who seek new allies and protection against a threatened Turkish offensive as U.S. troops look to withdraw from Syria.

American troops who continue to patrol the town and Turkey denied there was any change of forces in the war-torn area.

The Syrian announcement and the conflicting reports displayed the potential for chaos in the wake of last week’s surprise pronouncement by the United States that it plans to withdraw its troops from Syria.

Since the U.S. decision, there has been a buildup of forces around Manbij and further east, forging new alliances and raising the chances of friction. The Kurds’ invitation to Syrian troops is a sign that, dealing with the prospect of being overwhelmed by their top rival Turkey, they’d rather Syria’s Russian- and Iranian-backed government fill the void left by the U.S.

Meanwhile, a rash of meetings is expected in the coming days as all sides of the conflict scramble to replace the departing U.S. troops. They include one Saturday in Moscow, where Russia will host top Turkish officials in a possible sign that the two sides could be working on a deal to avert a Turkish offensive into Syria. Russians officials have said they expect Syrian government troops to replace the U.S. troops when they withdraw.

Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which now controls nearly 30 percent of Syria, a terrorist group connected to an insurgency within its own borders. Kurdish-controlled Manbij has been at the center of rising tension between the U.S. and Turkey.

On Friday, Syrian troops said they moved into Manbij at the request of its citizens, and raised the Syrian flag in the town. The Kurdish militia claimed it has invited the Syrian government to take control of Manbij to protect it against “a Turkish invasion.”

A Kurdish official said the government deployment has so far been limited to the front line with Turkey-backed fighters, based north and west Manbij.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, welcomed the Syrian military announcement. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a “positive step” that could help stabilize the area. Russia has signaled it expects the Syrian government to deploy where U.S. forces leave.

A resident of Manbij said there were no sign of Syrian troops in the town. And the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the government forces have only reinforced front line positions outside the town held by Kurdish-led forces.

The U.S.-led coalition the announcement that government troops had entered the town was “incorrect,” and called “on everyone to respect the integrity of Manbij and the safety of its citizens.”