Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court will not allow the Trump administration to start enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chief Justice John Roberts voted alongside his four more liberal colleagues Friday in ruling against the administration in a landmark case in which President Donald Trump had derided the “Obama judge” who first blocked the asylum policy.

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh and three other conservative justices supported the measure and sided with the administration.

There were no opinions explaining the votes from either side of the court.

Friday’s decision leaves in place lower court rulings that prevented Trump’s proclamation in November automatically denying asylum to people who enter the country from Mexico without navigating through official border crossings.

Trump said he acted in response to caravans of migrants making their way to the border.

The administration had also lamented that the nationwide order preventing the policy from taking effect was not specific enough. But the court also rejected the administration’s suggestion for narrowing it.

The high court’s decision followed a ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar that kept the ban on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging it. The case could take months to resolve.

The ban is in direct conflict with an immigration law that says immigrants can apply for asylum regardless of how they enter the U.S., Tigar said.

In the initial court ruling on the issue, Tigar said on Nov. 19 that U.S. law allows immigrants to request asylum regardless of whether they entered the country legally.

The ruling stirred Trump’s criticism of Tigar as an “Obama judge” and led to an unusual public spat between Trump and Roberts, who rebuked the president with a statement defending the judiciary’s independence.

Tigar was nominated for the federal bench by President Barack Obama.